Lemonade braids have been among the popular protective styles for both natural and processed hair. The style went viral when Beyonce rocked the style during the launch of her 2016 album, Lemonade. The gorgeous side braid hairstyle can be done in different designs with a heart elevating it and turning heads. These are the best lemonade braids with heart designs you can rock in 2025.

Double heart (L), orange coloured (C), and stitched (R) lemonade braids with heart designs. Photo: @hairbycashyy, @justbraidsinfo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Lemonade braids are done sideways and can last for between 4 and 6 weeks if taken very well care of.

if taken very well care of. The hairstyle was popularised by American singer Beyonce Knowles in 2016 .

. The protective style can be done by those with natural hair or texturised hair.

or texturised hair. Lemonade with a heart has become popular and can be done in different sizes, colours or lengths.

Best lemonade braids with heart designs

Choosing a protective hairstyle can be cumbersome, especially when you are looking to stand out. You can slay with lemonade braids with a heart for as long as possible; there are various options available. Below are different lemonade cornrow braids with heart designs you can try in 2025.

1. Lemonade braids with hearts and beads

Elegant bead accessorised lemonade braids with heart designs. Photo: @_1228braids, @ghanabraidstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lemonade braids with hearts and beads are best suited for little girls. You can incorporate different accessories like beads, small pins and fabric hearts to your child's braids. Ensure the stylist incorporates the heart-shaped cornrows to complete the look.

2. Freestyle

Two ladies showcasing free-style lemonade braids with a heart. Photo: @aishybraidinghouse, @stylebymarlize on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As the name suggests, the free-style lemonade braids are done with many different patterns as long as they end up on the side. The stylists can be as creative as possible, and the result will turn heads. Choose an ideal look that suits your personality.

3. Lemonade with a heart at the centre

Stunning examples of lemonade braids with a heart at the centre. Photo: @dilie_styles, @styledbyambss on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lemonade braids with a heart for a little girl can be done with a centre heart. The creative design ensures that the heart shape moves away from the normal side-heart style. Play with the position, but ensure that it leans more towards the centre.

4. Lemonade braids with heart and curls

Black and red lemonade braids with curls design. @styledbyambss, @stylesby.niah on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Adding curls at the ends gives your lemonade braids a fuller look. The curls can be long, short, many or few, depending on your taste. You can also add the gypsy or goddess braids that are usually curly at the end.

5. Half lemonade, half Bohemian braids with a heart

Sleek examples of lemonade with bohemian braids. Photo: @hairbycashyy, @mare_braids_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Add a drip by making half lemonade and half Bohemian braids with a heart. As the name suggests, you simply do half lemonade and braid the Bohemian braids on the other half. Bohemian braids add a refreshing twist by bringing a wavy texture to the mix.

6. Feed in lemonade

Gorgeous samples of feed in lemonade braids with a heart. Photo: @justbraidsinfo, @niquetheestyliston Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Feed-in lemonade braids are done by feeding in small chunks of synthetic braiding hair during plaiting. The braid is started with a small chunk of hair, and it's added as you progress. The protective hairstyle is easy to install and protects your natural hair.

7. Half lemonade and box braids

Intricate pattern of half lemonade and box braids. @stylesby.niah, @raevy_loc_braid_slayer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Combining lemonade braids with box braids creates a showstopping look. Half lemonade and box braids are characterised by braiding lemonade halfway and doing box braids halfway. Don't forget to add the heart shape to complete the look.

8. Jumbo lemonade braids

Jumbo lemonade braids with a heart. @missy_african_hair_braiding, @certified.rawtouchbymimi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This is among the most convenient lemonade braids with a heart for a little girl. Jumbo braids are big, and the look is achieved by picking a big chunk of hair to create one cornrow. Although they don't last long, they are easy to undo, and they do not damage your edges.

9. Multicoloured lemonade braids

A lady poses with double coloured lemonade braids with a heart. Photo: @sadiddystylez_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Adding hearts to your lemonade braid designs is cute, but playing with multiple colours is cuter. Try mixing two colours on your lemonade braids and see how that turns out. Ensure you choose the combination well to ensure the colours complement your skin.

10. Lemonade braids with a centre heart and a star

Easy-to-do lemonade braids with a centre heart. Photo: @dilie_styles, @justbraidsinfo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for a cute new way to wear braids? Consider lemonade braids with a heart and a star. The style is creative as it plays with different shapes. Play with the positioning, but ensure that both shapes are visible.

11. Lemonade braids with double heart

Neat lemonade braids with a double heart. Photo: @styledby.net_, @justbraidsinfo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lemonade braids with double hearts is a style characterised by doing not just one heart but two. The style is more elegant and showcases effort on the stylist's side. Next time you want to do lemonade braids with a heart, ask for two hearts instead of one.

12. Lemonade x invisible locs

A combination of lemonade and invisible locs style. Photo: @arstylez_, @styled_by_shekinah on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Making normal lemonade can be boring. If you are looking to spice them up, you can do invisible locs at the back for a more trendy look. The locs will also add texture to your hair, elevating the look.

13. Long lemonade braids with a heart

Simple long lemonade braids with a heart. Photo: @braids_by_naledi, @snatchednslayyyed on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Long braids have been trending, especially with young people. Braids are added to increase the length, with some opting for ankle-length braids. A long lemonade with a heart will make you stand out even more. However, note that they will take longer to do and undo.

14. Medium-sized lemonade braids with a heart

Neat medium-sized lemonade braids with a heart. Photo: @certified.rawtouchbymimi, @justbraidsinfo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Medium-sized lemonade braids with a heart are great if you are not looking to stay with the braids for long. They are easy to do and undo, and they also look good. You can opt for this style if you have a lot of hair, which might take longer if you choose small lines.

15. Stitched lemonade braids with a heart

Two ladies showcasing stitched lemonade braids with a heart. Photo: @hairbycashyy, @byrdstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Stitched braids are one of the trendy styles of 2025. Instead of planting the usual cornrows, you can opt for stitched braids. The protective style features a unique stitching technique that creates defined patterns along the braids. The braids also last longer as the stitched hair is firmly secured.

16. Orange lemonade braids with a heart

A lady wearing bright orange lemonade braids with a heart. Photo: @justbraidsinfo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you believe orange is the new black in terms of colour, then this is your style. Instead of the usual black or bonded colours, you can use orange braids to do your lemonades. This hair colour will have you turn heads wherever you go as it adds a delicate and playful look.

17. Lemonade braids with a heart at the back

Examples of lemonade braids with a heart at the back. Photo: @byrdstyles, @growinghandsz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are many ways to do lemonade braids with a heart. Although many people place the heart pattern on the side of the head, you can change it up by placing it at the back. This style is low-key and will not attract a lot of attention.

18. Ombre lemonade braids

A masterpiece of intricate ombre lemonade braids. Photo: @styled_by_shekinah on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Ombre braids have always been in style, and using them to create a lemonade with a heart style is chic. The braid colour changes towards the edges, leaving a unique change of colour in your braids.

19. Pink lemonade braids

A lady showcasing pink lemonade braids. Photo: @sadiddystylez_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pink lemonade braids with a heart are a cool style for those who love to take risks and play with colours. It can be done on adults as well as kids. Choose from the different pink palettes according to your taste.

20. Straight-sided lemonade braids

Different angles of straight sided lemonade braids. Photo: @ashleyflyystyles, @braidslifematter on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The straight-sided lemonade braids with a heart are formed into straight cornrows on one side. The key here is straight lines with no patterns swept into an exquisite side sweep, unlike free-style lemonade braids. This design creates a soft silhouette and is great for a minimalist look.

21. Thin lemonade braids

Neatly done thin lemonade braids. Photo: @braids_by_naledi, @snatchednslayyyed on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thin lemonade braids are the opposite of jumbo braids. Instead of doing cornrows with a big chunk of hair, you use a small amount to give you a slim line. The style is time-consuming, although it lasts longer and gives your look a laid-back aesthetic.

22. Half lemonade, half pony

A lady shows off a half lemonade, half pony hairstyle. Photo: @iveys_cosmetics - on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lemonade is characterised by a cornrow pattern being braided to fall to one side. However, instead of doing the same old style, you can do half lemonade and half pony for a more girlish look. Do not forget to add a heart on the side to complete the look.

23. Fulani lemonade with a heart

Well done Fulani lemonade with a heart. Photo: @sly_touch, @ghanabraidstyles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The stylish Fulani lemonade braids with heart hairstyles are perfect for any occasion. The cornrows have their roots in West Africa and are symbols of wealth and marital status. They are used in daily life by women of all ages and backgrounds, as they are among the low-maintenance hairstyles for women.

What type of hair is needed for lemonade braids?

Lemonade braids are braided on natural and relaxed hair. The style can be achieved with hair extensions, both synthetic and human hair.

Why do they call them Lemonade braids?

Lemonade braids got their name from American singer and actress Beyoncé Knowles. She wore the hairstyle in her album titled Lemonade in 2016.

Lemonade braids with heart designs are among the most popular natural hair protective styles. This style comes in numerous stylish side braids and brings a dramatic, eye-catching, and creative expression. You can also add colours or accessories to amplify the design.

Legit.ng published an article about the coolest braids for men. Men have embraced braiding their hair, leading to more braid styles suited for them. There are numerous braided hairstyles you can achieve to match your personality.

Braids for men can last long, depending on care and maintenance. With proper care, like regular washing, oiling and moisturising, men's braids can last up to two months. Learn more about the various braids for men available for your next hair appointment.

Source: Legit.ng