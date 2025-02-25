A new update has emerged about the death of promising singer, Mohbad, and the claims levelled against his ex-label boss, Naira Marley and his friend, Sam Larry

In a new development, the court has freed Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Primeboy of any wrongdoing in Mohbad’s death

However two other people involved in the matter are still being prosecuted by the court and Nigerians reacted to this news

Nigerian singer and Marlian music boss, Abdulazeez Fashola aka Naira Marley and his friend, Samson Balogun Eletu aka Sam Larry, have been freed by the courts in the case of Mohbad’s death.

Recall that fast-rising singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.

Several fingers pointed at his former label boss, Naira Marley, his friend, Sam Larry and Mohbad’s childhood friend, Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy, among others.

Nigerians react as court frees Naira Marley, Sam Larry, others in Mohbad's death case. Photos: @nairamarley, @iammohbad, @samlarry_001

Court frees Naira Marley, Sam Larry

Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Primeboy have now been freed by the court in the case of Mohbad’s death, Channels TV reported.

According to the legal advice of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje read and implemented the directive that Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Primeboy had no case to answer.

However, the court stated that the auxiliary nurse who treated Mohbad before he died, Feyisayo Ogedengbe and one of Mohbad’s friends, Ayobami Sadiq, would be prosecuted for reckless and negligent acts contrary to Section 251 (e) of the Criminal Law, Ch C.17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Nigerians react to court freeing Naira Marley, Sam Larry. Photo: @iammohbad

Reactions as court frees Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

The news of the court deciding to free Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Primeboy among others raised mixed feelings among Nigerians:

Ufotcosmas said:

“Is Samy lary not supposed to be jail for threatening that guy? Or didn't you see the video? Anyway karma doesn't fail trust me.”

Iamakpowhe wrote:

“We no want know who get hand. Just tell us the cause of his death as in wetin Sup.”

Abiolababy_oo1 said:

“Uhmmmmm, it's well.but dey shld be punish for bullying him.”

Engovine said:

“Bullying nko? Abi that one no be offence ?”

Elanlaundryboutiqueaccessories said:

“Nigerians surrounded with too much emotions proven right.”

Ceo_akara said:

“Make them ask people wey dey around am well 😂😂 God no go make us marry killer.”

Officialratty_pablo said:

“Thank God naira marley is innocent 😂😂😂 praise the living God.”

Itspopolee said:

“This is the best news so far this year.shame on the celebrities that used their influence to cause confusion in this case.”

Bazeokay said:

“Leave those foooolish people they just accuse them Naira for no reason you guys where fighting someone fight that is not even related to Moh death.”

Praisebetheldaniel said:

“Please in all you do, don't allow them kill you trust me you will never get justice.”

Source: Legit.ng