Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has made her fans proud after her latest cinema movie Everybody Loves Jenifa hit N1.46 billion.

The announcement was made by film distribution company Film One Entertainment, which noted that Akindele's latest feat broke the record of her previous movie A Tribe Called Judah, which made N1.41 billion at the cinemas.

According to Film One, more money is still rolling in for Everybody Loves Jenifa at the cinemas and they thanked the fans in Nigeria and Ghana for always pulling their weight behind the actress.

Fans, colleagues celebrate Funke Akindele

The 47-year-old movie star was on the lips of her fans and colleagues as they celebrated with her for breaking her own record. They also noted that she does not engage in emotional posts to sell her movies, and they hailed her for it.

Others praised Funke Akindele for the effort she puts into her work as they congratulated her for the result it has yielded so far.

See Film One's post below:

Reactions as Everybody Loves Jenifa hits N1.46b

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Everybody Loves Jenifa hits N1.46 billion below:

@eniola_ajao:

"Great God. A huge congratulations to you ma’am."

@ola_dorc:

"I love the fact that Funke Akindele doesn't use Emotional PR or Controversy PR to sell her movies. She's who she think she is, pure grace, hard work and plenty advertisement. I give it to her hands down."

@hawa_magaji:

"You are you for a reason. 2 billion loading soon."

@stannze:

"Mummy wa. Congratulations to us. You sabi this work, no be small and I’m really glad to have come on this journey with you. Let’s raise the bar now, shall we?"

@iammoeazy:

"Who God dey behind no need worry. Results of hard work niyen. Congratulations."

@barbie______xx:

"Are you playing? Funke akindele no get supportive fans ke!! If you hear men mount na we!!! Congratulations record breaker. Road to 2 billion."

@princess_look_naija:

"We are not natural, but a fan base that is only moved by excellence. It takes only a genius to command such a fan base. We are not neither moved by emotions nor propaganda. Because we are a people of like minds who work hard and have zero tolerance for laziness."

Everybody Loves Jenifa makes impressive record

Legit.ng earlier reported that on December 8, 2024, Funke Akindele premiered her new movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa, and it has already bagged sweet records.

The movie recorded massive box office sales already in its first weekend of streaming at cinemas.

The exciting news was announced by the energetic movie director herself, who thanked Nigerians for supporting her dream.

