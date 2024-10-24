Actress Nancy Isime has always shown that her fashion taste is not limited and whatever attire she wears, she slayed in it

She delivered some fashion goals as she rocked a sultry gold outfit which displayed her stomach and thighs

The fashionista also spoke about the other things she does and opened up about how proud she feels as an Edo woman

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has gotten her colleagues and fans drooling over her as she stepped out in a raunchy gold outfit that exposed some parts of her body. She also complemented her attire with an expensive wig.

Nancy Isime looks dazzling in her gold outfit. Image credit: @nancyisimeofficial

She stated that her look was to showcase her design for the scotch whiskey brand Glenfiddich's 15-Year-Sleeves, and it was a dream come true for her.

In the campaign, the movie star said she bordered on purple which represents royalty. She also spoke about how proud she was about being an indigene of Edo state, and her job as an actor, host, show creator/executive producer. Besides, she stated that she had designed two sleeves for Glenfiddich

Nancy Isime's hot look got several reactions from her friends as they shared in her excitement. She added a quote to her pictures slides:

"I am simultaneously in the softest and the most ruthless era I have ever been. I am done playing."

Nancy Isime walks majestically in her gold outfit in the video below:

Nancy Isime shares pictures from her campaign for Glenfiddich in the slides below:

Fans, colleagues hail Nancy Isime's gold outfit

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Nancy Isime's look below:

@_charlesborn:

"Nancy na my NETWORTH you wear as wig like this oo God abeg."

@inidimaokojie:

"Those absss need a special applause."

@officialemmanuell:

"Your Glow and Elegance are unmatched my G!"

@itz_basseyspillz:

"My everyday crush you're loved."

@officiallolo1:

"See fine girl. thank God we dey wear the same size i dey borrow this outfit no cap."

Nancy Isime rocks cute brown dress

Earlier, when it comes to looking good, Nancy Isime is always on point, and she doesn't relent.

She rocked a cute brown outfit that exposed her legs and her chest area to sunrays and made her skin glow.

Her fans could not get enough of her as they praised her beautiful look and welcomed her back to social media.

