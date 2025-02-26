Dami Marshal, a lawyer and the daughter of Fuji singer K1 de Ultimate, has spoken up after the court declared its judgment on singer Naira Marley's case

Naira Marley and Prime Boy were among the suspects in the murder case of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad

Dami was Naira Marley's legal representative and she recalled what she went through because she took up the case

A lawyer Dami Marshal has reacted after the Magistrate Court in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, acquitted singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, in connection with the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

She said that despite the attacks she got, she still fought for Naira Marley's defense. Dami, the daughter of veteran Fuji star Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka K1 de Ultimate, noted that God will nt allow people to lie on her client's head.

Mohbad: K1's daughter Dami Marshal shares her take on Naira Marley's court victory. Image credit: @damimarshall_, @iamohbad, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

K1's daughter defends Naira Marley in court

Dami thanked the chairman of her chambers Mr. Shola for continuing the case while she picked up an appointment with her state government.

She noted that Naira Marley's victory was for everyone in her chambers. Besides, they did a good case.

Court frees Naira Marley of any involvement in Mohbad's death. Image credit: @nairamarley, @iamohbad

Source: Instagram

Aside from Naira Marley, the court also freed show promoter Sam Larry, singer Prime Boy, and Mohbad’s former manager, Opere Babatunde. However, nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe and Mohbad’s friend, Ayobami Sadiq, will be prosecuted for reckless and negligent acts.

See Dami's post in the slides below:

Reactions as K1's daughter defends Naira Marley

Check out some comments as K1's daughter Dami Marshal defends Naira Marley in court below:

@ola_federal100 reacted:

"Even if Una no sabi anything for Mohbad death truly buh to be fair enough Una bully the boy to the extend he enter depression to the extent that he was thrilling of jumping off from the window!! Well it’s well even if Una escape this Una no fit escape from God."

@karenelaye commented:

"Una get justice for Nigeria abeg rest Bcus INEC Chairma declared Tinubu winner despite d facts he said with his mouth e knows a lot of person didn’t vote for him Supreme Court still declared him winner."

@topshot0312 said:

"That’s why I don’t like dammy, she lacks empathy even while celebrating your win."

@uphence4th commented:

"Una no kill am, but una bully am. Inside life!"

@alajokeade reacted:

"Don't worry, God's judgment awaits you all."

@adeagboyetundee commented:

"No be una fault now. If no be oloriburukus family wey mohbad get."

@__sheriff77 stated:

"If he has maintain on his lane they will not lie on his or her head but he want to be claiming egbon adugbo, eni joo sho ri re."

Netizens drag K1 over tribute for Mohbad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the tribute by K1 to the late singer Mohbad had sparked heated reactions online.

The indigenous star took time out during his coronation ceremony in Ijebu to honour the departed musician.

A video of his touching tribute made the rounds on social media as netizens stirred up more controversies.

