Kiekie is not only a lively person, she also knows how to make her fans and colleagues talk about her

The multiple award-winning skit maker has an incredible fashion sense that cannot be denied and she proved it again with her newspaper-inspired outfit

Her dress turned heads and many drooled over her, and she combined the attire with some classy accessories

Skit maker Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, aka Kiekie, gave her fans and colleagues some fashion inspiration as she rocked a newspaper-themed dress for the premiere of the movie Muri and Co.

Kiekie looks dazzling in her attire. Image credit: @kie_kie_/Instagram

She looked gorgeous in the black and white outfit which she blended with a black boot that was up to her thighs.

The mother of one wore a black jacket and dark sunglasses that added to her steeze and gave a Gen Z vibe.

When it comes to wearing exquisite jewelleries, Kiekie does not fall short and delivers again with her gold necklace and earrings.

She is also good at striking classy poses with one of her legs raised above the other. The beautiful presenter did it again and had her fans hailing her gorgeous looks.

See Kiekie's photos in the slides below:

Fans and colleagues praise Kiekie's outfit

See some of the reactions of the skit maker's fans and colleagues about her outfit below:

@kunleremiofficial:

"Oya! Superstar Omo ele!"

@veekee_james:

"My babe."

@toyin_abraham:

"Bukunmi kilode gangan. Just tell me the truth, get out joor, you too dress."

@realwarripikin:

"Ahh! Please Kiekie what’s your plan for us? Take talk."

@enioluwaofficial:

"Always serving!"

@iamvjadams:

"Steeze yi lagbara o. (Your steeze is strong)."

@destinyetikoofficial:

"Mad o."

@iamshaffybello:

"O por se! No one comes close."

@_oyindudu_:

"Abinibi ya to si Ability…..won bi Stezeee yi mo Maami @kie_kie__ ni."

