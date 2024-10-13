Actress Peju Johnson loves to look gorgeous and it has won her accolades and recognitions which are memorable to her

She spoke about why she does not repeat her outfits and she has a knack for wearing expensive jewellery

In this chat with Legit.ng, she shared how a media house recognised her for her exquisite fashion sense and it was an unforgettable experience for her

Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson, is a fashionista who loves to dress well and noted that her outfits are not cheap.

She spoke to Legit.ng about the kind of outfits and jewelleries she wears and how she bagged an award for always looking glamorous online.

The role interpreter also spoke about other interesting issues in this chat with her.

Peju Johnson reveals her memorable fashion moment

The beautiful actress shared how City People magazine gave her an award for her fashion sense and it was quite memorable for her.

"My memorable fashion moment was when City People Magazine gave me a recognition award for my fashion and style in 2019. It showed I dressed so well and was grateful to them for that award."

I don't repeat clothes

The movie star noted that she does not repeat clothes and there was nothing wrong with celebs buying expensive items for themselves because they work hard for it.

"It is costly to maintain an enviable fashion lifestyle but if celebs are working and making good money, I see nothing wrong with them spending money on themselves. I am not big on designers because I don't re-wear what I have already worn. So, I prefer to buy designer bags or shoes. At times I do little fashion labels. If I don't want to re-wear my outfit because I had worn them in public, I give them out."

Speaking on the highest amount she has spent on a jewellery, she said:

"I cannot put a price to the highest amount I have spent on a jewellery because they can cost millions of naira which is what I wear. I wear gold. However, I dressing good and rocking accessories cost a lot of money."

Peju Johnson shares social media importance

