Nollywood actress Peju Johnson is a fashionista whose high taste in classy wear stands out and makes her fans endeared to her

She knows how to combine her colours and noted that she has always been like that because she loves to look good all the time

In this chat with Legit.ng, she also spoke about the observation that some celebs were snobs and why they should not be judged for it

Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson, is a lover of gorgeous outfits and a stroll to her Instagram page is proof that she cannot be caught "un-fresh".

In this chat with Legit.ng, she shared what informs her sense of style and how she has been able to adapt it to her lifestyle.

The curvy actress also shared her take on why some celebs do not relate freely with their fans in this interesting conversation.

Peju shares what inspires her style

The movie star, speaking on what inspires her sense of fashion, said she loves to wear gorgeous outfits. In her words:

"I just like to wear good outfits and I have always been like this since I was young. Back then when colour combination was a thing, fashion has always been a part of me. I do not copy anyone's style."

Why do some celebs snub their fans?

According to the role interpreter, some celebs may not be in a good mood to have friendly conversations or pictures together. This can often give them the tag of being snobbish.

"Celebs are humans too and we go through our down times. Sometimes they may not be in the mood to allow others to take pictures with them or have an interaction. It is not everyone that can pretend. I could tell fans to join me for a picture but other celebs may not do so. If they can't hide their pains, it does not make them snubs. Though some can be snobs."

