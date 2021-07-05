Nollywood actress Peju Johnson has got Nigerians talking on social media after a point she made about sugar daddies

The beautiful actress noted that a lot of young women want to live the lifestyle they see on social media

Johnson noted that these women also look down on their boyfriends because they can't spend as much as their sugar daddies

Nigerians have not stopped talking about Chidinma, the young girl who allegedly killed Super TV CEO, Michael Utaga. Every new discovery about the case gives Nigerians something to talk about it.

Recently actress Peju Johnson told Vanguard how sugar daddies have changed the lifestyle of many girls.

Actress Peju Johnson speaks on sugar daddies. Photos: @peju_johnson

Peju Johnson says sugar daddies fund the lifestyle of many girls

According to the actress, sugar daddies have made it easy for young girls to live the lavish lifestyle they want, thereby looking down on their boyfriends who can't do as much.

She also noted that sugar daddies are the reason why young women avoid settling down with young men.

Talking about Chidinma, Peju said young girls can do anything for money just to be able to afford the life they see on the internet.

Reactions

A number of people agreed with Peju's viewpoint

odinny:

"She spoke facts though. Sugar Daddies have elevated many ladies and funded their lifestyle. Yet e reach Chidinma turn and she killed her benefactor."

oyinlomodiamond:

"This is nothing but the truth, but no one wants to admit this. They will come for her. Key point: She said ‘most’ not all."

shidabanks:

"That’s true, I don’t have one but it’s true."

iampeuofficial__:

"God bless you for this truth."

wendy_adamma:

"Trueee."

petraogbonna:

"She told no lies."

