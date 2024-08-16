Actress Peju Johnson has shared the impact of social media on her fashion sense and how it has helped to improve her taste

The movie star, who said she does not repeat the clothes she wears in public, noted that she is a lover of gold jewellery

She also spoke to Legit.ng about how she spends a huge amount on her fashion accessories and they cost her up to millions of naira

Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson, has opened up on her love for expensive jewellery, and she stated that she spends millions of naira in purchasing fashion items.

Peju Johnson Speaks on Social Media Influence on Her Fashion Sense: "I Only Wear Costly Dresses"

In this chat with Legit.ng, she noted that the advent of social media has helped her fashion taste and helps improve how she combines her outfits.

Social media has been helpful - Peju admits

Speaking on the impact of social media on her fashion lifestyle, she said:

"There are some styles online and it could be clothing on jewellery and you feel like buying them. With the help of social media, you can dress that way. It has impacted my fashion sense."

Peju shares love for gold jewellery

The movie star opened up on the amount she spends to own some fashion accessories.

"I cannot put a price on my jewellery because they can cost millions. Those are the type I wear. However, I love to wear expensive dresses which cost a lot of money."

