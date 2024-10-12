Regina Daniels has expressed how she felt after she celebrated her 24th birthday recently and her friends and family members showed up for her

The movie star was emotional as she stated that the love she was shown was beyond what she expected

She added that some people may say that those who celebrated her were doing it because they wanted something from her but she still appreciated them

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels was grateful as her friends and family celebrated her 24th birthday.

Regina Daniels appreciates those who celebrated her 24th birthday with her. Image credit: @regina.daniels

The role interpreter marked a new age on October 10 and it was an opportunity for her loved ones to show how much they cared about her.

She noted that the love was massive and it made her emotional. In a video, she said that she has good people and she was grateful for it.

The movie star cried as she revealed that some people claim that her friends were fake and they may do it to desire something in the future. Nevertheless, she said she was still grateful even if they were fake.

Her sons joined her in the bedroom and the older boy Munir asked her why she was crying. She asked him to kiss her cheeks so that the tears would stop flowing and he obliged her.

Watch Regina Daniels' video below:

Reactions to Regina Daniels' birthday appreciation video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Regina Daniels' birthday appreciation video below:

@neeyahfab__:

"When you’re rich and generous, people will do things for you that they may not have done if you were broke."

@cee.mani:

"Seems like she Don do nose job and lip fillers."

@sonia467438:

"This Regina too dey show off in a local way. They are doing this to you bcos you married to old rich man and they are doing it bcos of favour they will get from you. This is normal life nau."

@kanmi_ifeoluwa:

"For those of you putting blame on this girl it will shock u in the next 10 years she will be like Shade Okoya."

Regina Daniels holds photoshoot for birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina had updated fans about her preparations for her birthday on social media.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to post a video of herself doing a photoshoot ahead of her big day.

Regina revealed that the photoshoot took 24 hours as the clip captured several fun moments.

