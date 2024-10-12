A hardworking Nigerian fashion designer has inspired netizens on social media with her transformation story

A Nigerian fashion designer's transformation from humble beginnings to owning a luxurious fashion house has captivated social media users.

The designer's inspiring journey, shared in a heartwarming video, confirmed her hardwork, perseverance and determination.

Fashion designer shares inspiring journey

The designer, known as @geenahsstitches on TikTok, chronicled her journey from being an apprentice to a luxury brand owner.

Starting her apprenticeship in 2014 at just 15 years old, she spent two years honing her craft before launching her business from her father's house.

A turning point came in 2020 when a generous acquaintance offered her a shop space to share with his sister.

Though grateful, she aspired to greater success. Six months later, she secured her own shop, modestly equipped with two sewing machines and a rug gifted by her parents.

Fast-forward to 2023, the designer had saved enough to expand into a larger space. With her family's support, she embarked on an extensive renovation, driven by her vision for excellence.

The outcome was breathtaking, a stunning duplex fashion house that exceeded her wildest dreams.

She narrated:

"Started as an apprentice early 2014. 2016 started practising at home and learning for two years. Started business in my father's house. I was 15 years old at the time. Early 2020, a Christian brother travelled leaving his shop. Offered me to use the shop with his sister and share the rent. I accepted. Very content and grateful at the time but I wanted more and God had bigger plans for me.

"Got my own shop about 6 months later and this was what I had in it. Two sewing machines. My parents gave me a rug to make my fitting area look pretty and it did. Fast forward to 2023 I told my family that I've saved up and ready to move to a bigger space. They were all so proud. They joined me house hunting and we found this space.

"I was so excited. I proceeded with renovation. This part drained me. It was a lot. I wanted the best for this space. And I didn't want to settle for anything less. My parents were always around to help. They mean the world to me. It was all coming together. The excitement I had through every space was everything. Now look at what my God has done. Words cannot explain how grateful I am."

Reactions as fashion designer shares transformation story

Netizens on TikTok flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and admiration for the designer's achievement.

@SHABABILLZ said:

"Don’t know who needs to hear this but know this “God’s plan for you will eventually come to life.”

@Mervis stated:

"How do you guys pray because I've tried all kinds of prayers, fasting but all I get as an reward from God is disappointments, heartbreaks and sorrow."

@Ijaw_ girl_ commented:

"Every time I enter TikTok to relive myself from the worries and thoughts I end up seeing testimonies that boost my confidence and trust in the Lord. All I can say is i can’t give up more blessings to 2."

@Chic_On_Fleekhub said:

"It’s took you 10 years to achieve this greatness, I’m glad you never gave up on your dream. This is me marking today being the 10th of October 2024, with the affirmation that my brand will manifest into its glory, in due time!!!"

@yinkeshcollection1 reacted:

"Sorry o, I just want to ask how you people save this huge amount of money. I’ve been consistent in my business over 5 yrs now and still haven’t been able to achieve a small store."

@perp glam added:

"This is my dream but life happened. Still my dream thou but I think it just going to remain a dream. I’m happy someone is sha living it. I’m proud of you darling."

Watch the video below:

