An entrepreneur Ejiro Agwa has revealed the extent some ladies go to buy human hair and it displeased her

In a video, she opened up on a lady who sold her eggs to buy human hair and it was one of her friends that exposed her

She noted it was becoming a norm in Warri, Delta state, and she urged ladies to desist from it except it is for a good cause

An entrepreneur Agha Ejiro has shared how some ladies in Warri, Delta state, have cultivated the habit of selling their eggs to buy human hairs.

Lady Agha Ejiro speaks about how some ladies sell their eggs to buy human hair. Image credit: @warri_spec/Instagram

According to the beautician, a lady who sold her eggs was exposed by one of her friends. The said friend began to spread the tale and she discovered it was common in the city.

She (@warri_spec on TikTok) noted that if the ladies were selling their eggs to help others, she would not find fault in them. However, most of them sell their eggs to buy hair, phones, and even iPads.

Furthermore, she said some ladies would blame witches in the future if they were unable to bear children in the future instead of blaming themselves.

She also counselled ladies not to be pressured by things of the world and she cautioned that they should be careful.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video

Several netizens have reacted to the video. See some of the comments below:

@MAYE:

"Abeg thank you for the update. Where d hospital dey?"

@Vic2ria:

"How much for the egg?"

@just_one_adepeju:

"Where’s the shame, where’s the dignity, where’s the morals, where’s the hospital to donate?"

@thelma_cte:

"But if she doesn’t sell it, it will turn become menstruation na."

@feisty009:

"Americans do it all the time, there is nothing wrong about it."

@adaezes_space:

"People don't realize that when you sell your eggs, those are your kids. How do you track these kids so that your own biological kids don't sleep witb or marry their siblings in the future? Also, how do you know that you are not being injected with something that can affect you later? You guys just trust random doctors with your life."

@baddie_thekla':

"Thanks for the update. Please where is hospital and location. I am asking for a friend."

