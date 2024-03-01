A lady has gotten funny reactions from netizens after she displayed the hairstyle she requested from her stylist and what she got

In a video, the lady showed the neat ordered hairstyle which was parted forward to the forehead

What the lady got showed some differences, it also looked less classy as the glue used to make the hair seem too much

A lady got the attention of netizens after she complained about the hairstyle her stylist made for her.

This lady's picture is simply for an illustration purpose. Image credit: Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

In a video posted by @famousblogng on Instagram, the lady showed off the style she ordered which is a neat lace frontal wig.

While displaying what she got, her hairstyle looked roughly done and gave off a funny look. The black glue was also obvious and it made the style appear less classier.

Some people noted that it was the placement that was badly done, while others jokingly told her that the styles were the same.

Check out the ordered hairstyle versus what the lady got in the video below:

Reactions to the gotten hairstyle

Several social media users have reacted to the hairstyle the lady ordered versus what she got. Check out some of their comments below:

@omolarakowoti:

"She also forgot to close her eyes. She should go wear a black sleeveless outfit and wear same kinda earrings."

@thrifted_kitchen:

"Last last what I ordered vs what I got go reach everybody, whether by cloth o, by hair abi by makeup."

@seyifunmii_xx:

"You can’t compare both hairs nah."

@oluwaseunfunmii_::

"Helmet of salvation."

@irekikes_fabrics:

"Turn head go one side and close your eyes. Na the same style."

@zpeartie:

"It has potential."

@vasilissa_c:

"Let’s see another angle."

@lahfume:

"What else do you expect with your N15k wig?

@debbyie___:

"Do makeup first."

@krystyscorner:

"I was prepared to laugh."

@jacksonchristianah:

"E get C cut abi e no get."

@konstycons:

"It's the same thing naa. She that doesn't know what is good for her."

@_ivykush:

"She got it na. Na your face wey no straight."

@__olajummoke:

"Na placement be wahala."

