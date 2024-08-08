A heartbroken lady has cried out for help online on how to get over a man whom she loves so much with her life

According to her, the man has been entertaining other women, and this behaviour tears her up all the time

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to advise the sad lady

A lady recently took to social media to seek advice on how to move on from a man she deeply loved despite his infidelity.

In a tearful video, she expressed her distress and pain caused by his actions and begged netizens for help.

Lady cries out over man's cheating habit

The lady, identified with the handle @estherrasin on TikTok, shared her emotional plea, sparking an outpouring of support from the online community.

"Girls talk, how do you get over a man you love so much with your life but who's always entertaining other women," she wrote.

Many users offered words of encouragement and shared their experiences, hoping to help her heal and move forward.

Reactions as lady cries over cheating lover

The comments section was filled with empathetic messages from TikTok netizens, with some advising her to focus on self-love and self-care, while others suggested seeking support from friends and family.

Many TikTok users shared their stories of similar experiences, emphasising the importance of self-worth and recognising when a relationship is no longer healthy.

@Favour Joy Saviour said:

"Law of detachment, stay until you get tired with him then make exist plan with no regrets."

@Simphiwe said:

"I struggled a few months ago, but currently practicing the law of detachment. It honestly wasn't worth the tears coz I realized he never actually liked me, uzoba right babies."

@Nyambura said:

"Law of detachment. Have gone hell but am healing with time. 8 months now no communication."

@kazuri said:

"Stay with him until u heal to avoid hurting urself then replace him wen he doesn't know it."

@Margaret Kiumu said:

"Don't show him your tears, cry to the lord to give you a man that values you."

@Being Vio wrote:

"The sad truth is that no matter how much advice you get this is a journey you have to take ALONE. You have to be honest with yourself as to why you are still in that space."

@Fayiefee added:

"Mine even had the audacity of telling me I should not mind those other women coz it's me he loves en he's not serious with them."

Watch the video below:

Lady confronts cheating boyfriend with evidence

