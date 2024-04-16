A new hairstyle is about to take over as a lady showed what her hairstylist made for her

The popular frontal hairstyle was given a new pattern as lines were created on it, giving the lady a different look

While some netizens loved the look, others said the lady should be prepared to buy new frontals after taking off the hair

A lady and her hairstylist (@hairbyposhclass on Instagram) took beauty to another level as they showed a new way to style frontals.

In a video, the lady showed her new frontal hairstyle, which had a series of lines. The style was different from the popular baby hair that has been rocked by a lot of ladies.

Her hair was styled in a ponytail that dropped on her back. She wore a matching necklace and earrings. Her makeup was also on point, as it did justice to her look.

Some ladies admitted that the lady's hairstyle was very beautiful, and they loved it. Some others were not impressed and had a few words for the hairstylist.

See the video of the new frontal hairstyle below:

New hairstyle gets nice comments

Many people have reacted to the new hairstyle update. See some of the reactions below:

@bridgellin_makeup:

"If a hairstylist plucks my frontal like this, I believe she has a new one to give me."

@dee_one111:

"This new update is updating o."

@lobah_hairtistry:

"That’s why we’re here for you cause after removing the installation you’ll need a frontal repair."

@ade.xo.xo:

"This is sleek though."

@majesty02.14:

"If you try this with my frontal, you go buy me new hair dear."

@efya_baby_supreme:

"Sharper than a two-edged sword."

@koyobaby:

"Lmaoo and I like it o."

@acl_clothier:

"Who scratched her frontal like that?"

@mytripletslove:

"Na comb they used take to draw the lines."

@aduke_okin:

"O ma wà ga gan o."

@manymorefurnitures:

"Goosebumps."

@chigozzz:

"I love it."

@omokehinde_ayomiposi:

"Frontal don spoil."

@abisoge_beautyplace:

"It looks nice."

@percyhairline:

"So beautiful but prepare to ventilate after use or buy a new frontal."

Young girl fixes lace frontal wig

Legit.ng earlier reported that a young girl showed she was a professional when it came to fixing lace frontal wigs.

In a video shared online, the girl was seen fixing a customer's hair as she paid attention to every detail.

Her work was neat and got the attention of netizens who commended her, though some people said they couldn't patronise her.

Source: Legit.ng