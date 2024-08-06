A Nigerian lady at a club has sparked conversations after a video of her at a night club surfaced online

The lady, appeared to be one of the workers at the night club but that was not the origin of the conversation

She was attached to a dancing pole by a rope and kept on swinging round it like a ceiling fan would

At this point, every Nigerian on social media might need therapy owing to the type of content that are consumed on a daily basis.

A brand new video of a Nigerian night club worker has surfaced on social media and netizens have not stopped buzzing about it

The lady was seen attached by her head to a dancing pole at a night club. She had a pose than made her move in circles with ease.

From the video, it looked like she was used to doing such, as many wonder if that was her major source of income.

It is unclear what manner of entertainment her movement around the pole provides but people did seem to be watching her.

Watch the video below:

How social media users reacted

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Thesilvapr:

"Hustle make your daughter no turn ceiling fan for club."

@realwarripikin:

"Eye no go turn her?"

@kidayo81:

"Since her parents didn’t secure her future I think she’s trying her best to secure her own children future stop mocking people because you don’t know there story."

@ologoz_gram:

"She self de hustle make her pikin no turn standing fan tomorrow."

@iamdejavoo_:

"They suppose the arrest some people . What type of slave trade is this."

@obi_igboanugo:

"I don finally find Wife!! Na this kind woman I don Dey find since."

@dopest_skinny_giovanni:

"To make am for this life nor easy at all."

@mr_steve911:

"Respect her craft."

Davido and Chioma hangout at night club

Meanwhile, Afrobeats singer, Davido, and his wife, Chioma, were seen at a nightclub in Houston, Texas, United States, having fun.

The video, which was posted online, came at a time when the Feel crooner was having a child custody battle with his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Some netizens were displeased with the video and wondered why they hardly stayed at home to take care of their children.

