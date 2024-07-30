Former BBNaija housemate Tacha has proven that she can make fashion statements and also evoke emotions with the cost of her outfits

She loves to wear daunting dresses with spectacular designs and she compliments them with the right accessories

Be it traditional outfits, corporate attire, or casual dresses, the former reality star ensures that she slays into them

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natcha Akide, aka Tacha, loves to show off her fashion side and she does not have a limit to the kinds of outfits she wears.

She can be caught wearing outfits that cover every part of her body and sometimes, she could rock attire that leaves little to the imagination.

Tacha looks adorable in her dresses. Image credit: @simply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Regardless of what she is wearing, she ensures that she gives her fans some fashion goals and makes them proud of her.

In this listicle, Legit.ng shared some of the times the radio host and former reality star turned heads in her magnificent outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Tacha rocks a trendy dress

The beautiful lady proved that she could never go wrong with a short dress as she rocked a classy one recently.

She wore a stylish white dress with a black jacket that made her look fabulous. Her fringe hairstyle sat pretty well on her head and she wore a black hat over it.

Her classy black shoes and portable purse did justice to her outfit as she struck different beautiful poses for her photoshoot session.

2. Tacha slays in a revealing outfit

The former reality star did not care about what naysayers were saying about her as she wore a green jacket over her stylish jeans.

The jacket was without a button and she opened it to reveal the small piece of fabric covering her bosom. Her beautiful body was on display and it had her fans drooling over her.

She combined the attire with pink fur shoes that gave her a bold look.

3. Tacha rocks a pink and yellow outfit

She looked glamorous as she wore a yellow jacket over a pink top and short skirt. Behind her outfit was a long pink fabric that gave her a dazzling vibe.

The radio host blended her attire with a pink small handbag and shoes that matched her attire and made her look stunning. Her beautiful brown and gold hair, coupled with her lovely makeup, wowed her fans.

4. Tacha causes stir with silver dress

During the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), Tacha wore a glamorous silver dress she said was worth of millions of naira.

In a video, she showed how she went to the event lying in an uneasy position in her car. The outfit, which has a stylish hat by its side, was made by fashion designer Mohammed Abbas.

She combined the attire with a magnificent outfit with a matching handbag and silver jewellery that made her look like a million dollars.

5. Tacha rocks show-stopping red dress

The former reality star turned heads as she wore a daunting red dress that was styled by fashion designer Mimi Yina, aka Medlin Boss, and was designed by her colleague Mohammed Mustapha.

She radiated in the flowery outfit that exposed her cleavage and gave her a dazzling vibe. The flowery designs were bold in her waist and shoulder region, and it had a red glove that matched her attire.

Her red high heels and exquisite makeup were evidence that she was not a walk-over when it came to giving style inspiration.

Tacha leaves fans breathless in outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tacha looked beautiful in her red outfit.

She wore a mini skirt and jacket that flaunted her cleavage and long legs, which got her several compliments on Instagram.

Her wig gave her attire a finishing touch, and her gold purse and red shoes added more glamour to her look.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng