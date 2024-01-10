A United States-based model Sonia Tucker is very conscious of her styles and she is very good at blending her colours

She wore a pink and yellow outfit which spoke creativity and beauty, and it got a lot of positive comments online

Her hair was not left out as she made a loud hairstyle which matched her outfit and further wowed social media users

A United States-based model from Sierra Leone Sonia Tucker has given fashion lovers a style that they can attempt and look captivating in it. For a photo shoot, she wore a lovely outfit which radiated on her.

The piece of clothing was made of a pink trouser which had a flowy design behind, a yellow jacket, and a matching inner wear. Combined together, they depicted creativity and elegance. She also wore an Afro hairstyle which complemented her outfit.

Fashion model Sonia Tucker looks gorgeous in different outfits. Source: @sonia_barbie_tucker/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Social media users loved her outfit, which was made by a popular Nigerian fashion designer Mimi Yina, aka Medlin Boss. They also dropped some nice comments for her on the Instagram page.

Check out the photos of the model's outfit in the slides below:

Social media users react to Sonia Tucker's outfit

Several persons have reacted to the outfit of the model. Some of them are below:

@chyomaa__:

"Exquisite."

@brenda_dressed_studio:

"Medlin Boss I want."

