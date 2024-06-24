Nigerian singer Davido left many in awe of how he consciously maintained and cherished his friendships

A video making the rounds online saw the Afrobeats star leave his tight schedule to visit his 10 special friends ahead of his wedding, tagged Chivido 2024

The Unavailable hitmaker was spotted in an entourage of luxury cars as he stormed each house to give them his wedding invitation card

After years of anticipation, fans will finally witness the wedding of Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and Chioma. A video made waves online, showing Davido personally going around Lagos to give out his wedding invitations to his 10 special friends.

In the trending clip sighted by Legit.ng on the popular social media blog Tundeednut’s page, Davido was spotted with an entourage of luxury cars as he visited their various houses.

Davido personally invited his 10 special friends to his wedding. Credit: @davido, @tundeednut

Although the faces of the people he visited were not revealed in the video, netizens couldn’t help but imagine the glitz and glamour set to be showcased on Davido's wedding day, June 25.

Davido’s video spurs reactions online

042princejay:

"The marriage is not for the less. Don’t play."

illuszionzphotostudio:

"I can’t wait to see Chris Brown in Trad the Grooms men lineup will be lite."

arashowpartiessandeventss:

"We don’t want crowd."

iamnasboi:

"If no be flood for my road davido for use m hand bring my IV…. Israel thanks anyway."

dev_maroz:

"My mind is telling me that Wizkid will be at the David's wedding."

xpensive_fatima:

"Portable for Dey this wedding, but that boy no Kuku get sense before."

segun_olaleye_21:

"Davido made a yoruba lady his baby mama but decided to get married to an Igbo woman. What does that tell you? Igbo women are best."

diamondokechi22:

"Nsogbu biggest fish is coming the general himself."

Davido confirms he's getting married to Chioma

Davido Adeleke warmed the hearts of many as he announced preparations towards his wedding with Chioma.

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Stella Dimoko Korkus announced that a close source told her about the wedding.

In a trending video online, Davido was spotted with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega as they conversed with friends about his event.

