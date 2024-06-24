Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest, was in a joyous mood as he expressed gratitude to Davido for keeping to his promise to Chioma

The much-talked-about wedding of Davido and his wife Chioma is here and preparations are in full gear

Several netizens have commended Cubana Chief Priest for being a loving friend who stood by Chioma during her relationship with Davido

Celebrity barman and socialite, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has thanked singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, for not letting his sister, Chioma, down.

Cubana Chiefpriest hails Davido for getting married to Chioma. Image credit: @cubana_chiefpriest, @davido

Cubana and Chioma are from Imo state and share a close relationship with the Feel crooner. Davido and Chioma are set to wed on Tuesday, June 25, and it has become the talk of the town.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Cubana hyped Davido and stated there is now a strong bond between Imo and Osun state, where David is from.

In his response, David said never will he let Chioma down and they shoot hands stylishly.

The video warmed the hearts of many who observed Cubana Chiefpriest's love for Chioma and Davido.

Fans hail Cubana Chief Priest

Some fans of the celebrity barman have reacted to his video. See some of his comments below.

@mhiz.mathilda1:

"The role chief priest played for this couple's marriage to hold ehh. He’s the happiest person, I promise you."

@egbosoma:

"Chief priest is such a sweet soul guy!"

@blessed_mikky:

"After this wedding, Chioma should meet with Genevieve Nnaji and write a book about being classy, maximum composure and minding my business. Girl steeze is top notch."

@kingconcord_:

"CP Money na water."

@everythingfemale_luxury_brand:

"Nothing pain me pass this wedding wey I no dey go. The wedding dey enter my eyes."

@donteetv:

"Ogo bu chi onye. well done Cp for always rep our own. You are a man. @cubana_chiefpriest Jajajajaaja."

Cubana Chiefpriest displays Chioma's expensive wristwatch

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had gotten the attention of netizens after he posted a video of singer Davido and his wife Chioma.

In the video, Chioma was spotted with a designer wristwatch and pieces of jewellery that spoke class and luxury.

The barman hailed Davido for spending money on his wife, whom he described as his sister, and his fans reacted.

