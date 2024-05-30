A lady felt the need to wear an outfit similar to what actress Osas Ighodaro wore at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024)

She reached out to her fashion designer to do a recreation for her and the finished outfit was displayed online

Some social media users gave mixed reactions to the outfit and noted that it was not every style that should be copied

A lady had netizens' attention after sharing her desire to own the dress style rocked by actress Osas Ighodaro at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA 2024).

Osas Ighodaro looks stunning in her AMVCA dress. Image credit: @officialosas

Source: Instagram

Osas looked good in her show-stopping brown attire designed by celebrity stylist Victoria James, aka Veekee James.

The outfit had a flair at its knee region and a stylish design across the movie star's shoulder.

What the lady got was a pink dress with a less expensive fabric. The flair at the knee area in Osas' dress was different from the lady's own.

While the actress' own was very firmly sewn, the lady's style was quite relaxed and it almost made the flair invisible.

However, it wasn't a bad attempt and the fashion designer had some people acknowledging her effort.

Watch both outfits in the video below:

Peeps react to the lady's dress

Some people have reacted to the outfit the lady got from her fashion designer. See some of the comments below:

@callher_nifesimi:

"Hit ..but the bulgy part was what made it beautiful."

@belindaoma:

"Now now. Na everything una dey recreate?"

@queen_olaj:

"She should manage it na. Or better still buy another material and take it to Veekee James to sew for you after all na she create the style."

@fabulousevnt:

"She tried na, na the mannequin no get shape."

@adviser_general:

"Pls, you people should stop recreating and create your own."

@ewemaderuth:

"Them suppose arrest you and the tailor."

@daimsush:

"Not bad at all."

@izekoredith:

"Does she have a broom in her house? cos she just got one."

@danellenaturals_:

"Wetin be this?

@the.pattty:

"Get mind still dey tag inspiration."

@mercykiama:

"E for effort. Chai."

Source: Legit.ng