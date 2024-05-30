A bride wore a transparent-looking dress for her wedding, and it got many wondering why she made the decision

The outfit appeared like it was made with mesh, which exposed her body parts and the shape of her backside

Her groom rocked a white jacket with a black collar that looked dapper on him, but he also got criticisms from netizens

A bride had the attention of netizens after a video showed her wearing a wedding gown that left little to the imagination.

A bride wore a dress that displayed her body in a sultry way. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage

She wore a white and silver dress with beaded designs. The back of her outfit was said to be made with nude fabric, while the front side was styled with silver embellishments.

The bottom of her gown was sewn with a fluffy fabric and looked sassy. Her beautiful hairstyle had a bold silver pin on it and it made her appear like a princess.

Her husband wore a lovely white suit with a black collar that extended to the front part of his outfit.

The couple was focused on cutting their wedding cake and cared less about other things around them.

Watch the video below:

Netizens drag the bride.

Several Instagram users have dropped harsh criticisms about the bride's outfit. Legit.ng has compiled the comments below:

@chilove_beautyworld:

"What type of confusion gown is this?"

@kate.ndubuisichijioke:

"She's not naked o, rather she used a fabric that has her skin tone - nude fabric is in vogue for those that like it."

@bamidele0208:

"Even if the wife no get head, is the head of the family headless? I'm just asking respectfully o."

@leco_signature:

"No wonder you made it a night wedding. But wait, how do ladies agree to expose their private parts while their partners dress decently or half-decent? We too do abeg."

@finixxstyle:

"Congratulations but where's the rest of the dress?"

@debbie_colleczion.ng:

"Am I seeing double or I don’t understand?"

@aginamarievandy:

"What is this? What kind of man would tolerate this? Says a lot about both of them. No class."

@awula_essie:

"The bride’s outfit is tacky. Very very tacky."

Bride slays in a stylish wedding dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that a bride looked gorgeous as she wore a stylish dress for her special day and got many netizens hailing her.

The outfit was a blend of a white lace fabric and a transparent net, which exposed the lower part of her body.

The lady also did simple but classy makeup that added more glamour to her apparel.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng