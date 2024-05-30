A former BBNaija reality show housemate Alexandra Asogwa, aka Alex Unusual, looked stunning as she wore a black revealing dress

The apparel flaunted her curves, showed off her back skin, and got the attention of her fans and colleagues

She combined her dress with classy shoes and a purse which turned heads and made her receive palatable comments online

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Alexandra Asogwa, aka Alex Unusual, gave another meaning to glamour as she rocked a fabulous dress that left some parts of her body open.

Alex Unusual looks adorable in her outfits. Image credit: @alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

The black dress, which stretched to her ankles, revealed the sides of her stomach and back, and gave her a raunchy vibe.

She wore a silver beaded necklace that fell on her bare back and rocked a red purse and shoes that made her appear splendid.

Her black short hairstyle was sleek and she wore gold earrings that gave her a dazzling look.

She set out for an outing and posted pictures of the food she ate alongside her beautiful pictures on her Instagram page.

See her pictures in the slides below:

Alex gets interesting comments from her fans

Several fans and colleagues of the former reality star have reacted to her outfit. See some of the comments below:

@ifuennada:

"Normally, you hot pass all of us! Alex, you are on fire."

@brown_biees:

"The last slide should have been the first."

@medlinboss:

"You look fabulous."

@oluwapelumi_gracie:

"Finally gracing us with her picture."

@i_am_jojo11:

"Omo Your swag game is strong. See body."

@ahneeka_:

"*licks screen*"

@thisthingcalledfashionn:

"She a baddie she knows she is a ten."

@officialadekunleolopade:

"This is salty."

@wathonianyansi:

"You look so gorgeous."

@officialpriceless_goddess:

"Lexy na baddie normally."

@naayyyyy__:

"You are who you think you are my dear!"

@efehenry1:

"This is fabulous. You are on fire. Go girl."

