A bride looked gorgeous as she adorned a stylish dress for her special day and got many netizens hailing her

The outfit was a blend of a white lace fabric and a transparent net which exposed the lower part of her body

The lady also did simple but classy makeup that added more glamour to her apparel

A bride has stunned netizens with the beautiful dress she rocked for her special day.

The dress, which was a combination of a transparent net design and lace material, was made by fashion designer Gift Awudu.

A bride looks gorgeous in her stylish wedding dress. Image credit: @erewor_by_preye/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her outfit had a stylish veil that was designed to cover her head.

The bride's makeup was on point as she showed readiness to walk down the aisle.

She looked glamorous as she struck different poses before the camera for her photoshoot.

A poster who shared the trending style noted that the dress did not have a corset design, as compared to others she had been seeing. However, many disagreed with her.

Check out the stylish bridal wear in the video below:

Reactions to the classy bridal dress

Several social media users have reacted to stylish dress of the bride. Check out some of their comments below:

@kaalon_luxury:

"Which dress no get corset? Dey ply."

@ochuwaamakhabi:

"Looks like the Alonuko dress! Gorgeous."

@kennypee__:

"Dey play ooo. E no get corset bawo."

@folakemi_orek:

"He be like say you dey beef corset."

@roksinstyles:

"There's Cor Cor just not the suffocating one."

@wild_n_silky:

"Wants to look like the Alonuko dress, nicee."

@_iam_prominent:

"The dress is stunning as the bride is beautiful."

@faydeeb.xo:

"The most beautiful bride."

@gnd_designs:

"Dey play! The dress is lovely! Cor cor cor dey inside dey look you so."

@fame_creatives:

"Corset fit dey inside oooo."

@chinweo_esq:

"This has enough corset but the fit is perfect and decent too."

Source: Legit.ng