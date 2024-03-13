A Nigerian bride has shown off the gorgeous dress she got for her wedding and the price she paid

She revealed that she gave the style she wanted to her fashion designer and she charged her two million naira

It made her look elsewhere and her sister-in-law introduced a stylist who made her dream wedding dress for a lower price

A Nigerian bride Princess Natasha Balogun looked adorable as she rocked the beautiful wedding dress she ordered for her special day.

A bride shows off her N200k wedding dress. Image credit: @princessnatashap/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, she gave the style she wanted to her fashion designer but she was charged two million naira which she felt was exorbitant.

Her sister-in-law gave her a recommendation, and this time, the stylist made the dress for N200k. The outfit was made in a long-sleeve pattern and it covered her upper body parts, giving her a decent look. It also flowed to the ground.

The beautiful bride combined the attire with silver earrings and a bead design on her head. She looked stunning as she ran on her dress. Her hair was packed backward and it gave her a simple but lovely look.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

She captioned the video of her wedding dress on TikTok:

"Don’t sleep on some tailors ladies! After one charged me 2 million for this same dress, I’m glad I trusted my sister-in-law to recommend this one. I loved the uniqueness of this dress. Would you try doing this?"

See the video of the dress inspiration versus what the bride got below:

Reactions to the N200k dress

Some netizens have reacted to the wedding dress of the lady. See some of their comments below:

@Rnl1567:

"As long as you love it."

@Princess Natasha Balogun:

"I did."

@tinu:

"That exact pace in the reference is expensive."

@Princess Natasha Balogun

"I didn’t even like it. Got the one I used myself."

@ChomzyLee;

"Stunning."

@Ade:

"This is simply magical. I love it so much. Congratulations."

@Alarape Sukurat:

"Beautiful."

@Lade:

"Gorgeous."

@Bosslady:

"Difference in fabric that’s what made the price lower."

@Shime Ahua:

"Queen doings."

@Thefolakemijulz:

"Now that is how to do a decent wedding dress, unlike that Catholic girl her dress looked like a satin bed sheet."

Lady orders classy wedding dress

Legit. ng earlier reported that a lady and her fashion designer were hailed by internet users after a video of the wedding dress she got looked similar to what she ordered.

The mono-strap dress had a feathery design on one sleeve and the hips and was cinched, showing off her lovely curves.

Some people shared their thoughts on what the lady ordered and what she got, and they commended her look for her special day.

Source: Legit.ng