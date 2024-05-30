A lady decided to celebrate her birthday rocking a special outfit and she thought it best to recreate the one worn by actress Regina Daniels

The dress had a tiny silver hand that gave the dress a ravishing look which was combined with a jacket

Her hairstyle was also made to look like Regina's own though the colours were quite different but they were the same length

A lady, Bundu, decided to make a statement on her birthday and decided to copy the style worn by Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

Regina Daniels' red dress gets copied by a lady. Image credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The red outfit was designed with a plain red fabric that extended to her ankles and was styled with a tiny silver hand that crossed her chest.

It looked gorgeous on the birthday girl and had a matching jacket. Her stylish hairstyle was the same pattern as that of the actress. Though hers was black, Regina's own was brown.

She applied makeup to her face which made her look like a diva.

There was no obvious difference in Regina's style and what the lady recreated and she got accolades from several netizens.

Watch both outfits in the video below:

Netizens hail the lady's dress

Several Instagram users have reacted to the video of the lady's dress. See some of the comments below:

@just.ommahh___:

"Let’s not lie, her dress be like a nightgown."

@mrhorlic:

"After recreating, call me to be your Ned Nwoko."

@bigbrownzyn:

"She even fine pass Regina."

@specialat_:

"It's evident that there is something called quality in fashion. You can tell the difference in quality of both fabrics. Luxury is luxury, that one can't be copied, if it didn't dey, it didn't dey."

@choplifekitchenlagos:

"Kilode? Even to the mannerism?"

@bo.rah_:

"She recreated everything even to the pose, dance move, tattoos and even got her body photoshopped. Hips wey no dey in the video popped up in the pictures... Ah! Kilode?"

amanda_eze01's profile picture

"Nothing like sapa version she really ate. This is fire."

Regina Daniels rocks Ankara dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina glowed in a green Ankara dress with a flowery design which she combined with white net fabric.

She also tied a white scarf that complemented her outfit and rocked silver earrings that gave her a fabulous look.

Her massive curves were on display as she gave different poses for her photoshoot, and it got her fans talking.

