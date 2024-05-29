Regina Daniels’ 5th Wedding Anniversary: Ned Nwoko Turns ‘Lover Boy’ With Sweet Assurance to Actress
- Regina Dabniel's husband, Ned Nwoko, has also dropped a sweet message to mark their 5th wedding anniversary
- Like the Nollywood actress, the Nigerian lawmaker shared fun photos on his social media timeline
- Ned Nwoko also assured Regina Daniels that their love story was only just starting, a comment that has left fans gushing
Nigerian lawmaker and businessman Ned Nwoko has joined his wife and actress Regina Daniels to mark their 5th wedding anniversary.
Ned pulled up a 'lover boy' move on his beautiful wife as he went as far as penning a message to Regina, who he referred to as his 'baby.'
The businessman who flooded his social media timeline with cute pictures of him and the actress also assured her of his love.
He wrote in a caption:
"Happy 5years Anniversary to us baby❤️. It has been a good and eventful 5years. And we are only just starting ❤️ @regina.daniels."
See Ned Nwoko's post, including a picture of their two sons joining below
Recall that Regina Daniels had also sweetly celebrated her 5th wedding anniversary.
Ned Nwoko's fifth wife, others react
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, including comments from one of Ned Nwoko's wives, Laila Charani, who celebrated with the politician and Regina. Read the comment.
mnslailacharani:
"Happy anniversary to you."
omoyeni_oteni_ara:
"And when it comes to Laila ,u would be like on behalf of me and the entire family we love you."
precy_gold_:
"Happy anniversary.. I tap from this beautiful union."
whandie_gal:
"May this love and bong increase many more anniversaries to come my Gina."
shalic6:
"@regina.daniels is the BEST wife for mr. Ned. What if he didn't met regina? Mr. Ned, you must treat madam rita very good for your blessing to find regina, the best woman in your life. Cus from all your wife, na Regina made the world know you now."
How Ned Nwoko gushed about Regina
In another report, Regina and Ned stirred up a romantic moment online.
The senator took a moment to share his emotions towards his wife in a WhatsApp chat that was shared by the young mum.
As expected, the sweet exchange had fans wishing they were in the couple's shoes.
