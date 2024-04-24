Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' beauty is ever-radiating, and she continues to flaunt it to her fans' admiration

She showed her love for corporate and classy outfits as she wore a pink jacket over white trousers

The beautiful mother of two looked stunning as she showed off her curly hairstyle, which gave her a chic look

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has proven that being a mother of two cannot prevent her from slaying regularly.

Regina Daniels shows off her lovely outfits. Image credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

She glowed in a pink jacket which she wore over a transparent white singlet that revealed her cleavage. Her white trousers were perfect for her body, and they accentuated her curves.

The beautiful lady wore a silver necklace and earrings that showed that she knew luxurious jewellery, and flaunting them was part of her character as a fashionista.

Her hair was made in a curly pattern, while her makeup highlighted her beauty. She posted her pictures on her Instagram page, and her fans and colleagues gave their opinions on her looks.

See Regina Daniels' outfit in the slides below:

Fans and colleagues react to Regina's outfit

Check out what fans and colleagues of Regina Daniels have to say about her outfit. Legit.ng has compiled some of them below:

@sonia_uche:

"So beautiful."

@pret.tychiamaka:

"Gina. I want to continue where JP stopped."

@thefashionhousetz:

"Something about money, sijui nazipata lini."

@dreal_eucharia:

"Who’s baby? My baby."

@jutybabey:

"You are really blessed, my dear. May God bless me too even in my 30th."

@queen_delight01:

"Their real mummy."

@adinmasomadina:

"Queen."

@elizabethmaclean1:

"The colour blend is everything for me."

@blemiviv_skincare:

"Lady G is too cute."

@nwunyemazi:

"Nneamaka mara nma."

@belzzy_vibes:

"She is everything and more."

@queency9038:

"Forever young."

@simplydmuk:

"Wow beautiful."

Regina Daniels wears green Ankara dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina glowed in a green Ankara dress with a flowery design which she combined with white net fabric.

She also tied a white scarf that complemented her outfit and rocked silver earrings that gave her a fabulous look.

Her massive curves were on display as she gave different poses for her photoshoot, and it got her fans talking.

Source: Legit.ng