Global site navigation

Local editions

Regina Daniels Displays Flawless Beauty in Pink and White Outfit, Impresses Fans: "Forever Young"
Fashion

Regina Daniels Displays Flawless Beauty in Pink and White Outfit, Impresses Fans: "Forever Young"

by  Enenaite Blessing
  • Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' beauty is ever-radiating, and she continues to flaunt it to her fans' admiration
  • She showed her love for corporate and classy outfits as she wore a pink jacket over white trousers
  • The beautiful mother of two looked stunning as she showed off her curly hairstyle, which gave her a chic look

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has proven that being a mother of two cannot prevent her from slaying regularly.

Regina Daniels slays in different attire
Regina Daniels shows off her lovely outfits. Image credit: @regina.daniels
Source: Instagram

She glowed in a pink jacket which she wore over a transparent white singlet that revealed her cleavage. Her white trousers were perfect for her body, and they accentuated her curves.

The beautiful lady wore a silver necklace and earrings that showed that she knew luxurious jewellery, and flaunting them was part of her character as a fashionista.

Read also

Iyabo Ojo flaunts lovely Ankara outfit, looks fabulous, fans hail her: "U are beautiful"

Her hair was made in a curly pattern, while her makeup highlighted her beauty. She posted her pictures on her Instagram page, and her fans and colleagues gave their opinions on her looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See Regina Daniels' outfit in the slides below:

Fans and colleagues react to Regina's outfit

Check out what fans and colleagues of Regina Daniels have to say about her outfit. Legit.ng has compiled some of them below:

@sonia_uche:

"So beautiful."

@pret.tychiamaka:

"Gina. I want to continue where JP stopped."

@thefashionhousetz:

"Something about money, sijui nazipata lini."

@dreal_eucharia:

"Who’s baby? My baby."

@jutybabey:

"You are really blessed, my dear. May God bless me too even in my 30th."

@queen_delight01:

"Their real mummy."

@adinmasomadina:

"Queen."

@elizabethmaclean1:

"The colour blend is everything for me."

@blemiviv_skincare:

Read also

Chubby lady gets netizens talking about her outfit, makeup transformation: "Let her lose weight"

"Lady G is too cute."

@nwunyemazi:

"Nneamaka mara nma."

@belzzy_vibes:

"She is everything and more."

@queency9038:

"Forever young."

@simplydmuk:

"Wow beautiful."

Regina Daniels wears green Ankara dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina glowed in a green Ankara dress with a flowery design which she combined with white net fabric.

She also tied a white scarf that complemented her outfit and rocked silver earrings that gave her a fabulous look.

Her massive curves were on display as she gave different poses for her photoshoot, and it got her fans talking.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel