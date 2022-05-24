Big Brother Naija reality star, Liqourose, has taken to social media to share some gorgeous new photos

The Shine Ya Eyes first runnerup posed in a stylish white two-piece set, serving some major work fashion goals

Only a few days ago, Legit.ng reported the news of how her fellow ex-housemate, Nini, marked her birthday with some fabulous photos

When it comes to fashion and style, Liquorose is one Nigerian reality star who almost always understands the assignment. And this is one of the many reasons her fans love her.

Gone are the days when workwear was strictly utilitarian as more women (and men) have become more creative with their sense of style for an office environment.

The reality TV star rocked a white ensemble. Credit: @photokulture for @liquorose

With many social media accounts to draw style inspirations from, it comes as no surprise just how fashionable office workwear has become.

Adding to the catalogue is the Big Brother Naija star whose recent photos are pure workwear goals.

In the photos, Liquorose is seen sporting a pristine white two-piece pant set from Julyet Peters which was styled by image consultant, Medlin Boss.

The ensemble comprised of a structured peplum long-sleeved blouse with some straight pants.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Blossoming into a badass woman with more faith than fear."

See post below:

