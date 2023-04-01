Big Brother Naija star, Liquorose recently celebrated her birthday in style with a stunning outfit

Fans and followers of Liquorose have praised her for always looking fashionable and on-trend

The reality TV star has become known for her unique and trendy fashion choices, often showcasing her stylish outfits on social media

Friday, March 31, marked the birthday of Roseline Afije who is better known as Liquorose and she came through in style.

The Big Brother Naija star who has proven to be a true fashionista following her shot into the limelight.

Photos of Liquorose. Credit: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

For her special day, the multitalented reality TV star had a photoshoot which saw her rocking a black dress designed by Medline Couture.

The dress featured long glove sleeves adorned with colourful stones.

The thin-strap sweetheart neckline dress also featured bold cutouts on the side showing off a daring amount of skin.

For her hair, she rocked a sleek pixie style and kept her glam soft.

Check out the beautiful photos below:

