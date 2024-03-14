Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show winner Ilebaye Odiniya adorned a suggestive outfit to Priscilla Ojo's birthday party

Her outfit left little to the imagination as most of her upper body parts were revealed and was also tight on her

She looked excited at the party as she danced with the celebrant and other guests around the birthday cake

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All Stars winner Ilebaye Odiniya has come under fire following her outfit to the 23rd birthday party of Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo.

Ilebaye gets criticisms over her attire to Priscilla Ojo's outfit.

Source: Instagram

The former reality star adorned a skimpy outfit that bared her upper body parts and made many wonder where she left her decency.

She combined her attire with a beautiful hairstyle that dropped on her shoulders. Her makeup was mild and she was in an ecstatic mood as she, the celebrant, and other guests danced around Priscilla's birthday cake.

Several people bashed her for wearing that kind of attire and they compared her to singer Ayra Star, who is known for wearing skimpy outfits.

Check out Ilebaye's outfit in the video below:

Reactions trail Ilebaye's sultry attire

Several social media users have reacted to the suggestive attire of the former reality star. Check out some of the comments below:

@investor_perry:

"When it’s not their family members, people will support this indecency. I hope y’all understand that being indecent doesn’t guarantee beauty at all."

@luchyclaire30:

"Is this not too tacky? Girl why you de suffocate bwessss."

@ag_baby123:

"The funny thing is that, it’s only when she’s naked she makes it to d gram."

@christyezissi:

"I think there is an evil spirit that comes with fame ....once you have fame the spirit just takes over you...Not sure Ilebaye would dress like this prior BBN ....This dress is tacky ...I know she is trying to live up to the name Gen Z baddie but this baddie isn't baddieing at all."

@osas_hilda:

"A person don win money and she is living her life. You still Dey here dey hate. It’s well o."

@mira_ozems:

"Extremely tacky."

@graceey1456:

"Nigerians will learn and stop this pity vote."

@mitchelleee__:

"Gen Z baddie without dress sense."

@nyinyechi0:

"Arya without the Star."

@ziitah_nita:

"Isn’t she embarrassed? Like she’s the awkward one amongst them."

@kuzydaniel:

"She dey challenge Ayrastar."

@loadedgists_:

"Zero class."

@ms_omich:

"Be like Ayra Starr Dey learn for here oh….cause wetin be this?"

@_ugochi.x:

"The empire wey she wan build with that money never complete?"

@user_dont_exist_675:

"Bress small you still deh suffocate am."

@rukky_fim:

"She wouldn’t have bothered to wear anything."

@akinfehin:

"Jesus wept."

