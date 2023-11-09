BBNaija All Stars winner, Ilebaye, is back in the news following her raunchy outfit that trended on social media

Recall that Ilebaye got many netizens talking after videos of her revealing outfit at Davido’s Martell Party went viral

Shortly after the drama caused by her outfit, Ilebaye finally broke her silence on her official Instagram page

BBNaija All Stars winner Ilebaye has finally spoken up following the scandal caused by her outfit at Davido’s event.

The self-styled Gen-Z baddie is no stranger to being in the news over her choice of clothes but she got more attention that she bargained for after videos went viral of what she wore to Davido’s Martell Party.

Not long after her outfit broke the internet, Ilebaye took to her social media page to silence her haters.

On her official Instagram page, the reality show star shared more photos of herself rocking the same controversial outfit.

Ilebaye gave power poses in the photos and was even seen strutting as the camera captured her. Not stopping there, she shared her thoughts with a simple caption.

She wrote:

“The Baddie Herself✨.”

See her post below:

Reactions as Ilebaye breaks silence after controversial outfit

It did not take long after Ilebaye made her post for many social media users to storm her comment section. Many of them praised the Gen-Z celebrity for ‘pressing necks’.

Read what some of them had to say below:

balo_ng:

“She's not called Gen z baddie for nothing, adapt or dieeee purrrrr.”

Dishes_by_q:

“Scream puuurrrr while standing on their necks!!”

oyinda__xo:

“This is fireee.”

nkegold:

“Omo seems bayetribe was waiting for Baye to post see comments now now!”

nkem_dilimm:

“Prēss their neck GENZ BADDIE! … as people mo wan mind their business!!! If na their fav rock this outfit they’ll bow at their feet yeye people.”

therayztv:

“A Baddie she is, a baddie she chose to be, if you don’t vibe with her, leave her alone and shift. If it was Nikki or Cardi that wore it, y’all will say it’s a hot and trendy fashion, coz it’s Baye y’all been dragging her since morning. Only Bunch of hypocrites judge others for sinning differently from themselves. Una mind no go touch ground …. Dey Play.”

an_na_bella11:

“Yes pleaseeeee, Don’t remove your heels from their necks. Step on it my love.”

hermesiyele:

“A baddie through and through✨.”

The_tervrick:

“Don’t play with baye.”

