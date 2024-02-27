A bride looked stunning for her wedding as she had a photoshoot session with her asoebi ladies, who were adorned in Ankara attires

The colourful Ankara was made in a robe style and they combined their outfits with gold 'geles'

The asoebi ladies were all barefooted, showing excitement as they made a video of the memorable occasion

A bride and her asoebi ladies showed off their beautiful looks as they prepared for the celebrant's big day.

A bride and her asoebi ladies look fabulous in their outfits. Image credit: @asoebibella/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video, the bride was seen in a brown stylish attire which she complemented with coral beads on her wrists, neck, and ears. Her hair was well-styled while her ladies rocked colourful Ankara robes.

They added more glamour to their attires as they tied gold 'geles' and blended them with the right accessories. As expected, they were all in an ecstatic mood while they recorded themselves.

Check out the bride and her asoebi ladies' outfits in the video below:

Netizens react to bride, aso-ebi ladies' attires

Some social media users have reacted to the outfits of the bride and her asoebi ladies. See some of their comments below:

@nwadinulo:

"Screaming beauty."

@2610events:

"I love this."

@poshglobalmedia:

"So beautiful."

