A bride and her asoebi ladies adorned various stylish attires for the special occasion, and their colours were also different

They wore beautiful 'geles' and accessories which complemented their dresses and made them look gorgeous

Netizens commended them for managing what they had, especially with the harsh economic situation in the country

A bride looked glamorous as she rocked a purple and gold dress for her special day. Her asoebi ladies adorned different attires with various colours as they rejoiced with the celebrant.

Asoebi ladies adorn different colour of dresses at a wedding. Image credit: @ewawoman/Instagram

Their outfits displayed their curves and they combined it with 'geles'. The first asoebi lady slayed in a white attire, and the others showed up in blue, pink, and other colours of stylish dresses.

Their accessories were also on point as they made a video of themselves before they wore their stylish attires and after they came out on them.

Check out a video of the outfits of the bride and her asoebi ladies below:

Reactions trail the asoebi ladies' colourful outfits

Several social media users have reacted to the different colourful attires of the asoebi ladies. Check out some of them below:

"Love the fact that nobody was forced to buy asoebi, times are hard abeg."

"Hey , I am from India.. just wanted to ask..is this your tradition to wear these head accessories, really loved all of your looks lovely."

"Very modest."

"A very big congratulations to her."

"This is so beautiful and creative."

