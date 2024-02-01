Nigerian weddings are usually glamorous and asoebi ladies play a formidable role in this aspect

Some asoebi ladies were seen in pink dresses that looked gorgeous in them, and the different styles were giving

They complemented their outfits with pink 'geles' and various accessories that made them a cynosure of eyes

Some asoebi ladies have proven that they are the life of any wedding event as they glow in their lovely pink outfits. Their vibes were unmatched.

Ladies in pink asoebi outfits get applause from netizens. Image credit: @dhoneydeserts/TikTok

Source: Instagram

They were gorgeously dressed in different styles of pink lace materials and other designs which made them look distinct and gave the occasion a colourful look.

Aside from their attires which added flavour to the occasion, they also had strong vibes that added glamour to the event.

Check out the aso-ebi ladies' outfits in the video below:

Netizens react to the outfits.

Several people have commented on the gorgeous outfits of the ladies. Legit.ng compiled some of them below:

@Rica & Stuff:

"Nigerian weddings will eat every time."

@Ajowibrenda:

"The girl shouting come to me with money is my spirit animal. You all see how we can never ever outshine the bride with our fits? Yeah, naija no dey carry last."

@Khads:

"That blue is everything."

@the_oreos1:

"Yeah. Okay… So, how do I make friends exactly?"

@nullynee:

"The D.J was so on point, mixing combo, sound system, audio, nice one."

@Melissaswardrobe:

"The bride is absolutely stunning."

@Nsochukwu Nwachukwu:

"Me as an introvert without friends watching this."

@Endurance:

"There’s even another set of aso-ebi sitting down there. She has people dammmn."

@sunshine

"Okay girls, let's gather here ,we are going to form a group for our own good. Where all my pretty girls at? gather here because we are going to pull up for each other."

@Molly:

"Thank God I’m Nigerian."

@Glowww:

"Me wey don use my bad character chase people away, who will do train for me."

@Favour:

"Wow the wedding reception was so colourful and beautiful."

@millicent:

"God, me when no get friends how I won do?"

Bride and asoebi ladies show off outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of a bride and her asoebi ladies dressed in green had gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the bride was seen in a black and grey stripe dress while her girls wore green which looked simple.

Many internet users who saw the video have commended the ladies for working with what they had.

Source: Legit.ng