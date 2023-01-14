A young tall man stormed a busy street with a baby strapped firmly on his back and the video has gone viral on TikTok

In the video, the man was also clutching a black handbag and spotted two dangling earrings and walked like a mother

At the moment, the funny video has gathered more than 1 million views, more than 48k likes and over 1.4k hilarious comments

TikTok users are having fun over the video of a man who stormed the street with a baby strapped on his back.

The short clip was posted by @papapskits and it shows that the man also spotted very tall high heels and dangling earrrings.

The man walks on the streets with his high heels, earrings and handbag. Photo credit: TiKTok/@papaskits.

The 14 seconds clip opened in a street setting with many people walking by and minding their business.

Man in high heels with baby on his back goes viral

Nobody seems to have noticed the man with his strange dressing and the way he chewed gum and walked with the baby.

It appeared that the funny video was recorded during the festive period because the man also spotted a Santa cap.

TikTok users are having a good laugh in the comment section over the video which has raked in over 1 million views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Shaun Makola Mankind said:

"I like how everyone is minding their business. We're really becoming a progressive society."

@Sinazo commented:

"If you were in my shoes" was a person."

@user8531316825908 said:

"The little gal with red dress is the only human being alive in that town."

@OLGa reacted:

"I love how people are minding their own business."

@SimplyMpumie Mpumie commented:

"Lol the things that happen at Jewel City. Lord have mercy."

@Tasha commented:

"My husband use to walk around with our daughter strapped on his back minus the heels of cos and people were staring at him."

Source: Legit.ng