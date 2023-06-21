A video from a church service has gone viral due to the nature of the lead chorister's ensemble

The man is seen in the video leading the song, dressed in what appears to be feminine clothes

The nature of his blouse and choice of shoes has left many people amused on the internet

This is undoubtedly the era of gender fluidity especially in fashion and more men are becoming bolder in their sense of style.

The man led the choir dressed in a feminine blouse and heels. Credit: @remedyblog

One particular man got the internet buzzing with reactions over his choice of ensemble and - most interestingly - in a church.

The man who appears to be leading the church choir in a song, was seen dancing gently, dressed in a puffy-sleeved blouse tucked into a pair of fitted print pants.

On his feet were a pair of high-platform black sandal heels.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of man in feminine blouse and heels

nneomaprincess78:

"Na single father wey also be mother. So he's dancing with the mothers during mother's day as a mother that he is."

peterclinton':

"If Ladies and gentleman was a person."

mizkimoraprecious:

"Why that daddy wear puff puff hand with high heel."

sashyhairempire:

"If confused was a human being . I'm literally the girl."

queen_lu25:

"The little girl trying to understand what’s going on."

graciehabiba:

"Even little the girl knows this is wrong."

im_nkem_dilim:

"Na to use style set leg for am make him fall..what nonsense."

anniejessah:

"That’s a single mother that wished herself happy Father’s Day..no be me dem go confuse."

