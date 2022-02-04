Photos of a male pastor who is used to wearing high heels in the church have caused a commotion on the internet

The unidentified pastor is seen in one of the photos ministering on a lectern in his feminine footwear

Many people have wondered what may have inspired the man's fashion sense, while others found it weird

High heels is a shoe type with heels raised high off the ground and is unusual to be worn by men, but a male pastor would argue otherwise.

The pastor whose identity is still unknown as of the time of making this report has become an internet sensation after photos from his church services were shared on social media.

Pastor in high heels

Source: Instagram

His church members seem comfortable with his choice of footwear

In what has come as a surprise to many people, the male pastor rocks high heels proudly and seems to have more than two of the shoe type as emerging photos indicated.

Like something he has become used to, the heels-wearing man is seen in one of the snaps interacting comfortably with a woman who appeared to be of need.

Netizens noted that his church members seemed to be comfortable with his footwear choice, a conclusion arrived at from photos that were shared online.

See photos below:

Nigerians react

@chidinmaaaah__ said:

"He Dey do the work of both mummy G.O and daddy G.O for the church."

@gifted_goldnation thought:

"He also wish to be popular by wearing high heel abeg."

@mizzymarleythe2kguy remarked:

"Na there him power Dey try find out or make he get ment probs."

@wealth8931 opined:

"Lucifer in altar not all men of so called pastor should allow to lead hands on head who has ear let him hear."

@bigchieff stated:

"Members go still say our daddy is so funny he likes to wear women things."

Pastor smears churchgoer's face with his spit during service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had smeared a congregant's face with his spit during sermon.

In a video that has gone viral, Todd could be seen spitting on his hand before smearing it on a churchgoer's face, who stood there with his eyes closed. The preacher said this was to showcase the analogy that 'receiving a vision from God might get nasty' and it truly was.

The congregation could be heard gasping in shock at what they had just witnessed, as the pastor tried to explain exactly how God would do the same to imprint his DNA on them.

Source: Legit.ng