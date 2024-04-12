A fashion designer showed the stuff she was made of after she recreated a white dress for her client

In a video, the lady displayed a clip of Hilda Baci's stylish white dress which has a long-sleeve design

What she got was quite similar and it looked beautiful on her, however, some netizens noticed the difference in the body shapes

A lady and her fashion designer @feesah_ on TikTok got the attention of netizens after they posted a video of the style they recreated.

The lady had ordered a gorgeous white dress with a long-sleeve design on one hand and a tiny hand style on the other side. A popular Nigerian chef Hilda Baci had worn the original design.

It was below her knee and she combined the attire with the right accessories of silver earrings, beautiful shoes, and a perfect hairstyle and makeup.

Several social media users commended the fashion designer who recreated the dress while noting that the lady who wore the outfit did not have the hips as Hilda.

See the video of Hilda's dress and what the lady got below:

Reactions to lady's recreated dress

See some of the reactions of the dress the lady had ordered versus what she got below:

@ix_miraaa_:

"The dress is obviously the same thing, just the body difference."

@ryma_clothingline:

"Neatly sewn, but the body size is a no for me."

@princess_is_royalty1:

"She looks beautiful. To sew a white dress must be hard because it doesn’t hide errors, and this looks neat and alright to me."

@lucidz_properties:

"Same dress but different body shape. She looks good."

@ememisaac1:

"People saying the body size is a No No, is it subtle body shaming or what? The emphasis is if the dress is same, i don’t understand all the comments directed at her body as if anything is wrong with her body type."

@act_attaires:

"Both the dress and the body are perfect. She did not create herself and the dress is lovely."

@igboanugo.uche:

"She actually did great just with a different sleeve."

@i_am_prettydove:

"She forgot to order the body too abi? Make una leave here abeg."

@teymoi:

"The body did not come with the dress."

Netizens react to disappointing dress lady got

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady has gotten the attention of social media users after she posted a video of the purple corset dress she ordered and what she got.

The original dress had a snatched waist, and the client wearing it looked elegant.

On the other hand, what the lady got did not snatch her waist like what she ordered, among other issues.

