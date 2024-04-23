Some asoebi ladies turned up at a bride's wedding looking glamorous in their blue and gold outfits

The ladies combined their attire with beautiful 'geles' and accessories and they displayed the styles in a video

Their designs gave off chic vibes and they had netizens picking their preferred styles from what they wore

Asoebi ladies make weddings lively with their lovely outfits and formations, and this time, some asoebi ladies, who are nurses, decided to turn up in blue and gold outfits.

Asoebi ladies look glamorous in their attire. Image credit: @ogehbaby_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The ladies combined their attire with gold 'geles' and stylish hand fans. Their accessories of gold earrings also matched their outfits as they displayed the different angles in a video.

They wore lovely makeup and looked excited and prepared for the memorable occasion.

Netizens had a field day checking out the various styles and they picked which they preferred the most.

Check out the video of the asoebi ladies below:

Netizens react to asoebi ladies' outfits

Several TikTok users have reacted to the video of the asoebi ladies. See some of the comments below:

@_____Jacuzzi____:

"With faith…everything is possible. Abi how them tey talk am?"

@user432374:

"Make Favor and Faith dey run shift."

@GBELEPAOWO_WITHNO_SHISHI

"God knows I have faith in you."

@Miguel:

"Please tag Nurse Faith."

@tosinakinruli:

"I have faith in God. God will favor me. Goodness shall follow me. Samiat can see me later. Ebube has taken my breath away. Koko is the deal. Hello Helen."

@King Ehichoya:

"Faith, Favour, Bolu, Boyin, and Goodness. Make Samiat no try near me o."

@yourworstnightmare:

"Faith moves mountains."

@Aquilani:

"Faith and Doyin o. I will keep falling sick till my last breath."

@anonymous chef:

"Faith, you know I have faith in you. Please, do me right with a favour."

@J-Flex:

"Ebube, take me away."

Source: Legit.ng