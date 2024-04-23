Asoebi Ladies Show Fashion Tastes In Classy Outfits, Netizens Pick Their Favourite: "I Like Faith"
- Some asoebi ladies turned up at a bride's wedding looking glamorous in their blue and gold outfits
- The ladies combined their attire with beautiful 'geles' and accessories and they displayed the styles in a video
- Their designs gave off chic vibes and they had netizens picking their preferred styles from what they wore
Asoebi ladies make weddings lively with their lovely outfits and formations, and this time, some asoebi ladies, who are nurses, decided to turn up in blue and gold outfits.
The ladies combined their attire with gold 'geles' and stylish hand fans. Their accessories of gold earrings also matched their outfits as they displayed the different angles in a video.
They wore lovely makeup and looked excited and prepared for the memorable occasion.
Netizens had a field day checking out the various styles and they picked which they preferred the most.
Yoruba lady marries Indian man, they display inter-cultural attire, netizens react: "Namaste wahala"
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Check out the video of the asoebi ladies below:
Netizens react to asoebi ladies' outfits
Several TikTok users have reacted to the video of the asoebi ladies. See some of the comments below:
@_____Jacuzzi____:
"With faith…everything is possible. Abi how them tey talk am?"
@user432374:
"Make Favor and Faith dey run shift."
@GBELEPAOWO_WITHNO_SHISHI
"God knows I have faith in you."
@Miguel:
"Please tag Nurse Faith."
@tosinakinruli:
"I have faith in God. God will favor me. Goodness shall follow me. Samiat can see me later. Ebube has taken my breath away. Koko is the deal. Hello Helen."
@King Ehichoya:
"Faith, Favour, Bolu, Boyin, and Goodness. Make Samiat no try near me o."
@yourworstnightmare:
"Faith moves mountains."
@Aquilani:
"Faith and Doyin o. I will keep falling sick till my last breath."
@anonymous chef:
"Faith, you know I have faith in you. Please, do me right with a favour."
@J-Flex:
"Ebube, take me away."
Asoebi ladies rock colourful outfits
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian weddings are usually glamorous and asoebi ladies play a formidable role in this aspect.
Some asoebi ladies were seen in pink dresses that looked gorgeous, and the different styles were given.
They complemented their outfits with pink 'geles' and various accessories that made them a cynosure of eyes.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng