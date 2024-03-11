A lady expressed excitement after she replicated a dress made by a popular fashion designer Veekee James

She ordered a long black and silver gown and got a midi version which she combined with accessories that gave her a gorgeous look

Her outfit displayed her curves and her upper body parts, and it also got the commendation of netizens

A lady @lisa_magwebu on Instagram has gotten the applause of netizens after she shared the dress she ordered versus what she got.

Lady gets Veekee James' style she ordered. Image credit: @veekee_james/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Her ordered design was a dress made and worn by celebrity stylist Victoria James, aka Veekee James. The black outfit has a tiny hand with a silver flower design at the chest area. The hand was also decorated with silver beads.

While Veekee's attire was long and flowed to the ground, the version the lady got was up to her knees. Some people gave her fashion designer top marks as they noted that both outfits were beautiful.

Check out pictures of Veekee's dress and what the lady got in the slides below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reactions to the ordered and gotten dresses

Several social media users have reacted to Veekee's outfit versus what the lady got. See some of their comments below:

@ladyviv_fashionhub:

"Both nailed it. But I give it to the original owner Veekee."

@zil_wit_gifted_handss:

"I love the short version more."

@prudysaucy:

"Even yourself go choose number two."

@only1queenrhayor_:

"They both did."

@portablemama17:

"Love both. They both have different options, either long or short."

@chee_ofgrace:

"Vekee James of cos."

@oluwafarabaledamilolao:

"I like it better on Veekee."

@meliaxvogue:

"I prefer the midi version."

@house_of_ewalogeempire:

"Veekee James ate it off @veekee_james."

@mhiz_zemo:

"Both are gorgeous."

Lady orders stylish outfit, gets a different style

Legit. ng earlier reported that a lady had expressed disappointment over the dress her fashion designer made for her because it didn't fit.

She made an order for a particular dress with a flowery design, but what she got was different and looked less classy.

After she posted the video online, her friends made funny remarks about the outfit and asked her to wear it like that.

Source: Legit.ng