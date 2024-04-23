A Yoruba bride and her groom from India got the Internet buzzing as they showed off their gorgeous traditional outfits

In a video, the couple dresses four times for the memorable occasion, and they looked glamorous in their attire

The couple wore Indian cultural outfits and displayed some dance steps, and they switched to Nigerian outfits and traditional marriage rites

A couple gave netizens something to talk about as a video of their traditional marriage trended online.

The bride is a Nigerian lady from the Yoruba tribe while the groom is from India. She wore a purple Indian-themed attire with a pink net which was used to cover her shoulders. Her husband wore a red shirt and gold trousers which looked dapper on him.

Inter-cultural couple look lovely in their outfits. Image credit: @yorubaddies

Source: TikTok

The bride switched to a green Indian-themed dress while her husband wore a white shirt and shorts. They both looked adorable as they performed the traditional wedding rites.

When it was time to dress in the Nigerian way, the couple wore deep pink traditional attire. The groom wore an Agbada which he complemented with a cap and red coral beads, while the bride rocked a classy dress.

They also changed to another where the bride wore a deep green dress while the groom slayed in a black Agbada. The groomsmen and asoebi ladies were also on point in their outfits.

See the video of the Indian-Nigerian inter-cultural wedding below:

Reactions to the inter-cultural wedding

Several netizens have reacted to the marriage ceremony between the Nigerian lady and the Indian man. See some of their comments below:

@Naijabarbiiie:

"Namaste wahala. Congratulations!"

@Rachael:

"In the next 20 years, everyone in this world will have Nigerian blood. This is so cute."

@Cláudia Nzau:

"I just know the meals in this household will be seasoned."

@Gbemisola:

"Who is paying the bride price?"

@guavatava:

"I just know this wedding was lit."

@doyinlicious24:

"I envy the guests. They would have experienced the best world wedding cultures. Nigerian and Indian weddings are the most beautiful."

@Cherry berries:

"Her husband can just grow his hair for her weaves."

@Ay:

"The next generation will be Nigerian of some sort."

@bellaa0402:

"I think Nigerians are the most mixed people ever. So nice."

@Pweedyjoy:

"Last week, I saw Iran. I'm waiting for a North Korean to meet Nigeria."

@barniecollins7

"When God said go into the world and multiply, Nigeria took it personally. I love my country jor."

@Ajehclet:

"Who noticed he was crying?"

Couple slays in different wedding attire

Legit.ng earlier reported that a bride and her groom have stunned netizens with their lovely different attires for their wedding.

Their outfits ranged from blue Yoruba cultural wear to another traditional outfit, to their white wedding attires, and others.

Some social media users felt excited as they were wowed by the different classy designs of the couple.

Source: Legit.ng