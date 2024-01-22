A Nigerian couple has captured the hearts of many people as pictures from their wedding went viral

The bride and the groom were adorned in Edo and Efik cultural outfits, which made their special day more colourful

Social media users applauded the creativity level of the couple as the different beautiful styles wowed them

A newly wedded Nigerian couple, Mfoniso Umoren and Ashleigh Omorogbe Umoren, have wowed many netizens as pictures from their wedding ceremony flooded the internet.

They made their special day memorable by adorning different cultural attires.

From dressing in Efik styles, the couple swapped to Edo attires and other traditional outfits, which got many talking about the level they went to make their wedding a special event.

The Edo-themed outfit saw the bride adorned in a red okuku (Benin hair design) and a red dress, while the groom wore a red wrapper and a white shirt with gold designs. Both of them wore coral beads to complement their outfits.

For their Efik outfits, the bride and the groom did not disappoint as they also looked gorgeous, which made netizens commend their looks.

See the couple in their Edo attires in the slides below:

Netizens react to Mfoniso Umoren and Ashleigh Omorogbe Umoren's outfits

Several people have reacted to the couple's different outfits.

"We Edo people don't carry last when it comes to tradition."

"See formation sha."

"My people."

"My two tribes."

"She looks like Mitchel Ihezue

"A beautiful bride and groom equate to a beautiful ceremony. Happy married life."

"Beautiful. Beautiful. Congratulations."

"Beautiful duo."

"The outfits."

See the couple in their Efik attires with other guests in the slides below:

Couple announces their engagement

The couple announced their engagement on September 11, 2022, with a lovely picture which the bride captioned:

"We’re engaged! I found my person and I can’t thank God enough. There is nothing better than being with you baby. You bring so much joy and love into my life. Even on our most ordinary days, I feel so full. And although you know this about me, you planned the most extraordinary proposal for me. Overlooking Paris with a violinist, our family and friends on Zoom, roses, and an incredible dinner! I never dreamt of this! I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you!"

Bride wears matching outfit with her sisters

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video from a traditional wedding had gone viral on social media over the bride's ensemble.

In the video, the bride was seen dressed in a similar white and gold ensemble with her two older sisters.

The choice of the ensemble had sparked mixed reactions among social media users, with some disapproving of the shared style.

