A trending scene from a couple's wedding reception has shown the creative way the cake appeared on the scene

Guests were surprised and amazed as the wedding cake descended from above and spread its 'wings'

Internet users who watched the video were thrilled by the creative concept of the cake, while others prayed for such a moment

A video capturing the unique way a couple's cake appeared at their wedding reception has impressed internet users.

"Cake from heaven with it Flying wings ❤️ wow soo beautiful," the clip seen on TikTok was captioned.

The wedding cake spread its 'wings' Photo Credit: @lordkpabi20

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the couple waited expectantly as their wedding cake descended from above. The five-step cake spread its 'wings' like a bird as it got to the couple's level.

Guests were in a frenzy as they watched the cake appear creatively. The couple put their knife in the cake as it got within reach.

Mixed reactions have trailed the wedding scene. @lordkpabi20's clip has amassed over 945k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

The rare cake caused a stir online

Esikay said:

"Till they kingdom comes.....

"Wonders shall never end."

bimbo_rashidah said:

"This is beautiful God bless the creativity of the baker."

supperstarokokon6 said:

"De said love is beautiful but wen money enter love is sweetest."

lady B said:

"I tap from ur blessings I pray I will be next in line, amen."

Nandies Cakes said:

"Just can't get enough of this masterpiece, I really loved every bit of this craft kudos to team nandies cakes."

#Chine_cherem said:

"I will never be poor In Jesus name... Amen congratulations to them."

Ritlyn said:

"Eeiii, I'm here panicking cos I'm scared ego tear."

JSTCALME NATURAL said:

"I swear the price of this cake only can set up a good business. Herrr money dey talk."

Source: Legit.ng