Popular fashion designer Toyin Lawani had her fans talking after she rocked an animal-themed dress

The gold dress had a cape behind her and it flowed to her ankles, and she designed the front with the head of a goat

Her attire was a display of creativity and it did not fall short of what the CEO of Tinnah's Place Empire is known for

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Toyin Lawani is known for going overboard to create masterpieces and she has done it again.

In a photoshoot, she wore a creative gold dress that had a head designed on its front. Behind her was a cape that flowed to her ankles.

Toyin Lawani looks stylish in her attire. Image credit: @tiannahsplacempire

Source: Instagram

Her dress was a definition of art and elegance. She wore a simple hairstyle and makeup that complemented her looks.

She captioned her photo on her Instagram page:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"An iconic masterpiece. There can only be one #kingofallqueens. It takes courage, confidence and inner strength in this masterpiece creation cupped by the King Of Fashion via @elegantebytiannah."

See Toyin's creative dress below:

Reactions to Toyin's animal-themed dress

Several fans of the celebrity stylist have reacted to her outfit. See some of the reactions below:

@tifes_styling:

"Only one KOF."

@tiannahsglowproducts."

"There can only be one."

@tiannahsglowproducts:

"Fashion goddess."

@katelohor3000:

"Fashion goddess! King of all queens!! Bow down!!! Love you, ma. I am wishing you speedy recovery moi fav."

@eleorasdollz:

"This is fashion."

@limarh_couture:

"Ma, all the goats head ooo. I will love to know where you do purchase them from."

@toluwalonihope:

"King of fashion."

Toyin Lawani posts creative banana-themed dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin is known for causing a buzz online with her creative masterpieces.

She got her fans talking again as she posted a banana-themed dress, which got several reactions on her Instagram page.

Some persons gingered her to try out the design, adding that they trusted her ability to do way more than what she posted.

Toyin Lawani displays rice-themed outfit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Lawani shared a rice-themed attire on her Instagram page and got the attention of her fans.

She is known for going the extra mile to prove a point as a celebrity stylist and it won't be surprising if she pulls off the outfit.

In the picture, a lady laid with cooked rice covering some parts of her body, and it made Toyin's fans encourage her to attempt it.

Source: Legit.ng