Famous fashion designer Toyin Lawani is known for causing a buzz online with her creative masterpieces

She got her fans talking again as she posted a banana-themed dress, which got several reactions on her Instagram page

Some persons gingered her to try out the design, adding that they trusted her ability to do way more than what she posted

Popular fashion designer and the chief executive officer of Tiannah's Place Empire, Toyin Lawani, got people talking again after she posted a banana-themed outfit on her Instagram page.

The yellow flowy gown, which had bananas all over it, looked distinct and beautiful. It also showed that a lot of work must have gone into its creation.

Toyin Lawani posted a banana-themed outfit which her fans suggested she could do.



The mother-of-three posted the lovely dress with the caption:

"Banana anyone."

Toyin is known for making creative pieces that often leave her fans and followers in awe.

See a photo of the dress below:

Netizens react to Toyin Lawani's banana dress post

Several people have reacted to the fashion designer's post. See some of them below:

@suushaglam:

"Hmmmm, please Miami @tiannahsplacempire is January, there is hunger in the land. The economy is hash due to inflation rate on everyone; we are begging love; do not hike the price of food items and fruits with your creativity."

@my247virtualassistants:

"She must avoid the zoo at all cost."

@sharonoo_:

"It’s actually such a big deal that when one thinks of a Nigerian designer who can pull this off, you’re the only one who comes to mind!"

@zeeclass_skin:

"Sha no near me oo.. I go just Dey pluck am dey chop."

@aganrandi:

"Until d day u use poo to sow cloth, na then u go rest. Lol."

@j_fran45:

"I have only one wish, to see you and give you a very big hug… You’re definitely out of this world. I pray God to perfect all that concerns you in Jesus name

@onyxpencil:

"No no no no.. don't pleaseeee. Who go chop all this banana?"

@derbz_empire:

"Banana is about to get scarce at the market."

@the_real_ella_pearl:

"Make I first go buy banana wey I go chop because mama is about to harvest all the bananas."

@delefayemi:

"Nor be you again? Nothing wey you nor fit try."

@tinuadeoyekan:

"Only King of Fashion can pull this off."

@myhiz_confidence:

"You are capable of doing it, if u can use pepper, there nothing u can't use abeg maami."

Toyin Lawani makes dress with 1000 peppers, 70 mops

Legit.ng earlier reported that the stylist made a Christmas dress with 1000 peppers and 70 mops, which she said hurt her skin at a point.

It will not be the first time she will go overboard to create styles for herself or her clients, as it has become her trademark.

Several fans commended her audacity to think outside the box to create such a masterpiece.

