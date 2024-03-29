Singer Portable gave netizens something to laugh about as he displayed an outfit with two designer labels in Abuja

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, he noted that he did not travel with clothes and he decided to patronise some vendors

The outfits were in different kinds, ranging from shirts to jean trousers, and it got netizens wondering about the aim of the blended designer labels

Popular Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, showed off the attire he got from some foreign cloth vendors in Abuja.

According to the controversial Zazoo Zehh crooner, he travelled without clothes and the white ladies decided to market their products to him and his friends.

The outfits he was given had two designer labels on them - Balenciaga and Gucci, and it got netizens laughing.

Aside from the shirt Portable displayed, other outfits were shown to him to choose from and he laughed as he recorded the designer outfits and posted them on his social media pages.

See the video of the two designer-in-one outfits below:

Reactions trail the two designer labels

Several social media users have reacted to the video of the two designer labels posted by Portable. See some of the comments below:

@chuzzytina:

"Nobody is talking about how patient that lady is. She understands hustling, the other one can't deal with the whole thing she was a bit irritated."

@burhss:

"Guy I too like you, you go talk your mind for their presence not behind their back."

@omeh_nation:

"Expect new song Valenciaga Gucci."

@thecuteabiola:

"Balanciaga gan gan ni mofe."

@tochi.official:

"Omo the babe no ask question before she carry market come!"

@nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Valancia what? Kai now."

@thaedoboy:

"Na two in one. Things don hard so dey gats come together to make one shirt."

@bojonthemicrophone:

"Them wan rip you o."

@ajokeunique:

"Oyinbo Alaso Vs werey Alaso."

@ademolazmallman1:

"Osunmo okirika! You go buy fade clothes, a whole celeb wey de buy two dozen clothes for N360k wey normal person for here de get one top for N400k. You be omo eru."

@marvinonla:

"Osunmo bend down select."

@assurance_wacko:

"Nah Aba but there was a time Balanciaga and Gucci collaborate but this not the clothes."

@bamidele_yrn_001:

"Balanciaga/ Gucci them dey work together."

