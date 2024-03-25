Danny Young has claimed that Fuji music was dead in Nigeria and he advised Portable and Small Doctor to go back to the genre

According to him, Nigeria is only pushing Afrobeat and not paying attention to the other genres, including Fuji music

He noted that if Fuji music was well spotlighted, the two artists would be comfortable to go back to it

Nigerian singer, Ajibola Olumuyiwa Danladi, better known as Danny Young has generated massive reactions on social media because of what he said about Fuji music.

While appearing on the Vivz Banks podcast, the singer who got married in 2022, said that Fuji music was dead. He advised his younger colleagues, Small Doctor and Portable, to go back to the dead genre.

He added that if the genre was spotlighted well enough in Nigeria, Portable, and Small Doctor would be comfortable staying in the genre.

Danny Young advises Small Doctor and Portable. Photo credit @dannyyoungofficial/@portablebaeby/@iamsamlldoctor

Source: Instagram

Danny Young says Nigeria promotes only Afrobeat

The singer also mentioned that Nigerians have been paying so much attention to Afrobeat that other genres have been neglected by them.

He added that there should be a balance. He blamed the media for the lapses in promoting other genres.

The artiste who claimed to pave the way for Asake explained that abroad, there are stations dedicated to each genre.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizen have reacted to the claims made by Danny Young. Here are some of the comments below:

@edgargarmendia:

"Danny Young na baba normally.'

@omowumi_deva:

"Coming From an upcoming."

@______blaze__:

"Portable dey come for u."

@oyin__n:

"Portable don Dey set camera."

@dudeboyii5:

"Hmmm… danny Young na our wizkid that year."

@jagabanyoutube:

"Skepta & Portable 'Tony Montana' is bigger than your whole career. You had only one hit song in your entire career."

@hiebywhumey:

"It’s about to go down."

@olabamy_lamborghini:

"Respect OG well said but I’m percent certain some people will misinterpret this statement."

@churchillmimo:

"Danny be mindful & watchful of what u say simply bcos of trending oo #portable Grammy Soon."

@finest__adnan:

"This Guy just dey run him mouth like pure water..you wan drop song clout chaser ."

