Obi Cubana has shared the video of how his younger children and the older ones usually welcome him anytime he comes back home

In the clip, the two youngest ran and jumped on their father while he lifted them off the ground in a warm embrace

The other three who are much older and in their teenage years walked up to him and gave him a warm hug

Nightlife businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana has warmed the hearts of his fans with the video he posted about his children who are all boys.

In the clip, the billionaire who bagged a doctorate degree showed off how his older children welcome him and how the younger ones do anytime he comes home.

He captioned the recording big boys versus small boys as he also tagged his wife in the sweet clip.

Obi Cubana shows how his sons welcome him. Photo credit @obicubana

How Obi Cubana's small children greeted him

In the recording, the last two born were so happy to see their father again. They ran and jumped on him as he also lifted them off the ground.

The older children of the man who likes motivating his fans walked up majestically to him and hugged him.

He exchanged pleasantries with them before going to his room.

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by the businessman. Here are some of the comments below:

@tailugbe:

"Awwwww, this is so beautiful."

@obi_cubana:

"@lush_eby see as you born soldiers full everywhere!! Queen of boys!!"

@shesfavourite7:

"@obi_cubana we still need a girl ooo."

@chinwe564:

"@lush_eby Mama boys,I sight you, you are doing a great job."

@kayciokeke:

"@lush_eby God bless your and Okpole for making them fluent with Igbo language, this is one thing lacking in today's young homes. Jisie Lolo Obi ."

@charles_okocha:

"Phenomenal soldiers."

@nextoefughi:

"Tribe of Cubah."

@mikeinc__:

"The Full squad."

@solomon.gallant:

"God has surrounded your table @obi_cubana,@lush_eby, may God continue to bless your home you are a good man ,I tap from your grace even as it seems it's difficult now but I so much believe I have something like this in the future."

@twins_of_abuja:

"Wonderful and lovely family."

@babarex0:

"Blessed.

@dubby_gustavo:

"King of boys ."

@angel_arachie:

"Wow so lovely, happy palm Sunday."

